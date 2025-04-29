Submit Release
Franklin Electric Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $455.2 million, a decrease of 1% to the prior year
  • Energy Systems net sales increased 8% while Water Systems net sales were up less than 1% and Distribution net sales declined 3%
  • Operating income was $44.1 million with operating margin of 9.7%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.67

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025.

First quarter 2025 net sales were $455.2 million, compared to first quarter 2024 net sales of $460.9 million. First quarter 2025 operating income was $44.1 million, compared to first quarter 2024 operating income of $47.9 million. First quarter 2025 EPS was $0.67, versus EPS in the first quarter 2024 of $0.70.

“Our underlying businesses performed largely as expected in the first quarter.   Order trends remain positive, supporting a robust backlog as we enter the second quarter. Furthermore, strong performance in our Energy Systems segment helped offset unfavorable weather impacting our Distribution business, underscoring the value of our diversified global portfolio. One-time expenses associated with our executive transition and recent acquisitions presented earnings headwinds during the quarter, but our operating strength was clear,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“During the quarter, we continued to invest in growth by completing two acquisitions, in line with our value creation framework. We look forward to deploying our integration playbook and enhancing the margin profiles of these great businesses. Despite uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment and potential tariffs, we are confident in Franklin Electric’s competitive position with strong brands, leading service, and a healthy operating footprint as we continue to execute our strategic priorities,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $287.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of $0.7 million or less than 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Results were driven by the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions and higher sales of groundwater products, water treatment products and large dewatering pumps. These sales increases were partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency translation and lower sales of all other surface products. Water Systems operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was $43.4 million. First quarter 2024 Water Systems operating income was $47.1 million.

Distribution net sales were $141.9 million, a decrease of $5.1 million or 3 percent compared to the first quarter 2024. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes and continued negative pricing. The Distribution segment operating income in the first quarter 2025 was $2.1 million. First quarter 2024 Distribution operating income was $1.8 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $66.8 million in the first quarter 2025, an increase of $4.7 million or 8 percent compared to the first quarter 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was $21.9 million. First quarter 2024 Energy Systems operating income was $18.8 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2025 were $19.5 million versus $1.4 million in the same period in 2024.

2025 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2025 sales to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and reducing the low end of its earnings guidance and now expects full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.25.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, changes in tariffs or the impact of any such changes on the Company’s financial results, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  First Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
       
Net sales $ 455,247     $ 460,900  
       
Cost of sales   291,344       297,320  
       
Gross profit   163,903       163,580  
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   119,643       115,644  
       
Restructuring expense   159       -  
       
Operating income   44,101       47,936  
       
Interest expense   (1,799 )     (1,448 )
Other income, net   843       706  
Foreign exchange expense, net   (1,293 )     (4,880 )
       
Income before income taxes   41,852       42,314  
       
Income tax expense   10,478       9,222  
       
Net income $ 31,374     $ 33,092  
       
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (412 )     (133 )
       
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 30,962     $ 32,959  
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.67     $ 0.71  
Diluted $ 0.67     $ 0.70  
       


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)      
       
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
ASSETS      
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,994     $ 220,540  
Receivables (net)   271,688       226,826  
Inventories   560,338       483,875  
Other current assets   40,627       32,950  
Total current assets   956,647       964,191  
       
Property, plant, and equipment, net   236,732       223,566  
Lease right-of-use assets, net   60,294       62,637  
Goodwill and other assets   675,199       570,212  
Total assets $ 1,928,872     $ 1,820,606  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $ 190,295     $ 157,046  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   125,316       139,989  
Current lease liability   18,688       18,878  
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings   149,730       117,814  
Total current liabilities   484,029       433,727  
       
Long-term debt   14,858       11,622  
Long-term lease liability   41,382       43,304  
Deferred income taxes   32,718       10,193  
Employee benefit plans   30,046       29,808  
Other long-term liabilities   24,544       22,118  
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,373       1,224  
       
Total equity   1,299,922       1,268,610  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,928,872     $ 1,820,606  
       


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
(In thousands)      
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 31,374     $ 33,092  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   14,433       13,792  
Non-cash lease expense   5,241       5,194  
Share-based compensation   4,962       4,042  
Other   1,080       4,036  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Receivables   (29,376 )     (43,365 )
Inventory   (43,669 )     (28,105 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (3,744 )     8,576  
Operating leases   (5,091 )     (5,305 )
Other   5,322       6,681  
       
Net cash flows from operating activities   (19,468 )     (1,362 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to property, plant, and equipment   (6,836 )     (9,184 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   397       102  
Acquisitions and investments   (109,687 )     (1,151 )
Other investing activities   9       17  
       
Net cash flows from investing activities   (116,117 )     (10,216 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net change in debt   20,366       11,397  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   1,438       4,050  
Purchases of common stock   (6,902 )     (9,047 )
Dividends paid   (13,160 )     (12,395 )
Deferred payments for acquisitions   (4,300 )     (348 )
       
Net cash flows from financing activities   (2,558 )     (6,343 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,597       (1,728 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (136,546 )     (19,649 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   220,540       84,963  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 83,994     $ 65,314  
       

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

  Net Sales
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q1 2024 $172.7   $41.3   $52.3   $20.3   $286.6   $62.1   $147.0   ($34.8 ) $460.9  
Q1 2025 $175.7   $39.5   $51.5   $20.6   $287.3   $66.8   $141.9   ($40.8 ) $455.2  
Change $3.0   ($1.8 ) ($0.8 ) $0.3   $0.7   $4.7   ($5.1 ) ($6.0 ) ($5.7 )
% Change   2 %   -4 %   -2 %   1 %   0 %   8 %   -3 %     -1 %
                   
Foreign currency translation, net * ($1.3 ) ($3.6 ) ($1.2 ) ($1.0 ) ($7.1 ) ($0.2 ) $0.0     ($7.3 )
% Change   -1 %   -9 %   -2 %   -5 %   -2 %   0 %   0 %     -2 %
                   
Acquisitions $1.2   $3.1   $0.0   $1.4   $5.7   $0.0   $0.0     $5.7  
% Change   1 %   8 %   0 %   7 %   2 %   0 %   0 %     1 %
                   
Volume/Price $3.1   ($1.3 ) $0.4   ($0.1 ) $2.1   $4.9   ($5.1 ) ($6.0 ) ($4.1 )
% Change   2 %   -3 %   1 %   0 %   1 %   8 %   -3 %   -17 %   -1 %
                   

*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey highly inflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the First Quarter 2025
  Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 43.4   $ 21.9   $ 2.1   $ (23.3 ) $ 44.1  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   15.1 %   32.8 %   1.5 %     9.7 %
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the First Quarter 2024
  Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 47.1   $ 18.8   $ 1.8   $ (19.8 ) $ 47.9  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   16.4 %   30.3 %   1.2 %     10.4 %
           

