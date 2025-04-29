authID Announces Strategic Partnership with TechDemocracy to Accelerate Passwordless Identity for Workforce & Customer Access

Leading cybersecurity services firm to train its team on authID’s biometric authentication and verification platforms, aiming to accelerate the adoption of secure and privacy-preserving passwordless solutions.

Denver, Colorado and Piscataway, New Jersey, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID , a leading provider of identity proofing and biometric authentication, today announced a partnership with TechDemocracy, a global cybersecurity services firm with over 25 years of Identity and Access Management (IAM) expertise, to expand the industry’s familiarity with authID’s platform and further the transition to frictionless, passwordless sign-ins.

As a newly designated integration services partner, TechDemocracy will certify an initial cohort of 25 professionals on authID’s Proof, Verified, and PrivacyKey™ solutions. This cohort will be certified to consult, implement, operate, and support authID’s platform, which features one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy rates and lightning-fast verification speeds. It also provides companies with unparalleled peace of mind through its PrivacyKey technology, which ensures compliance and privacy through a groundbreaking private/public key process that stores zero biometric data.

“Passwordless authentication is more than a trend—it’s a transformational shift,” said Viresh Garg, SVP of Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at TechDemocracy. “By partnering with authID, we’re helping enterprises embrace secure, frictionless access experiences through identity proofing, all while bringing the speed, structure, and advisory depth customers expect from us.”

As part of this partnership, TechDemocracy will also be developing a library of QuickStart accelerators to embed authID’s biometric verification and continuous user authentication capabilities into digital identity journeys built on Ping Identity and Microsoft Entra. These accelerators enable rapid deployment of secure, low-friction authentication flows for both Workforce IAM and CIAM use cases.

“We’re excited to expand our partner portfolio with authID’s leading biometric solutions that complement and work with our existing identity security partners,” added Todd Rossin, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer of TechDemocracy. “This partnership broadens and strengthens the capabilities we provide our customers and further fosters the widespread adoption of passwordless security.”

“We are thrilled to welcome TechDemocracy as a strategic partner,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Their deep IAM expertise and unique focus on usability, security, and cost optimization will empower more organizations to fully unlock the value of authID’s passwordless identity—enabling faster, smarter transitions to frictionless, yet highly secure authentication experiences.”

As part of their collaboration, authID and TechDemocracy will co-author a series of white papers, co-host webinars, and lead roadshows to help organizations navigate the shift from passwords to modern, biometric-first authentication.

In addition, TechDemocracy is offering a series of complimentary one-day workshops led by its Field CISO team to help organizations evaluate their access management strategy, assess their current platform investments, compare passwordless options, and understand best practices for implementing biometric-based authentication at scale.

Connect with TechDemocracy about authID’s platforms by emailing authID@techdemocracy.com.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID powers biometric identity proofing in 700ms, biometric authentication in 25ms, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution, authID provides a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. authID stops fraud at onboarding, blocks deepfakes, prevents account takeover, and eliminates password risks and costs, through the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.

For more information, please visit authid.ai.

About TechDemocracy

With over two decades of cybersecurity expertise and 1600+ global engagements, TechDemocracy specializes in workforce IAM and customer identity & access management (CIAM), governance, risk and compliance (GRC), holistic cybersecurity, and managed security services. Combining cutting-edge technology, certified experts, and proven processes, the company helps organizations secure their digital infrastructure and manage risk. Contact us to elevate your cybersecurity posture with us. With a global presence in the US, India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy fully manages identity security solutions throughout the entire identity journey. For more information, visit www.techdemocracy.com

