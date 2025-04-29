MachTen Reports Financial Results for the Full Year 2024 & First Quarter of 2025

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT) today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, and the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Operating revenue $ 16,976 $ 15,939 Operating income $ 5,750 $ 6,072 Net income $ 3,874 $ 4,317 Earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.36 EBITDA $ 8,757 $ 8,102 Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Operating revenue $ 4,139 $ 4,176 Operating income $ 1,144 $ 1,126 Net income $ 594 $ 597 Earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 EBITDA $ 2,035 $ 1,906

“We achieved record revenue and EBITDA in 2024, a year of significant investment and transition for MachTen, with continued momentum to start 2025,” commented Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our team deserves credit for overcoming considerable challenges in our first year as a standalone company, including the implementation of new systems and processes for accelerating the growth of our fiber-based network. We are now well along the path towards building the infrastructure required to become the most reliable provider of broadband communications in the communities we serve, and to surfacing long-term value for shareholders.”

Revenue for the full year 2024 was approximately $17 million vs. $15.9 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to an increase in support from Enhanced-ACAM (“E-ACAM”).

Broadband revenue increased to $3.4 million from $3.2 million in the prior year, offset by a loss of voice customers in several wire centers in which the electric company began offering fiber-based Internet.

Operating profit was $5.8 million in 2024, compared to $6.1 million 2023, largely attributable to a $900 thousand increase in depreciation expense.

Net income was $3.9 million, down from $4.3 million in the prior year. In addition to higher depreciation, interest expense increased $150 thousand, and operating expense was also marginally higher to reflect the addition of staff and software.

EBITDA was $8.7 million in 2024 vs. $8.1 million in the prior year.

Capital Investments & Operational Highlights

MachTen invested nearly $10 million in new fiber infrastructure in 2024, spanning more than 100 miles and 2,900 new passings. An additional 60 miles and 1,300 passings were completed in the first quarter of 2025, despite difficult weather conditions.

Key 2024 projects included:

St. Ignace: 50-mile FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) network passing over 2,000 locations, with early adoption by more than 300 customers.





Wallace and Carney Expansion: Completed a $4 million project funded by a Connecting Michigan Communities 3.0 grant.



As of March 31, 2025, Michigan Broadband has approximately 1,600 fiber broadband customers across 10k passings, with the take rate expected to improve throughout 2025.

Construction began in late 2024 on the ReConnect America 3 (“RC3”) grant projects that will ultimately bring improved connectivity to more than 2,500 locations over 500 miles. These grants were awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service and will impact areas that are considered amongst the highest cost to serve. On a combined basis, the RC3 grant projects may have a total cost of approximately $85 million over a 5-year period, inclusive of a matching investment from MachTen of up to $16 million. A 10-mile project in Donken was completed in January, and another 10-mile project in Grace Harbor is expected to commence in May.

Most significantly, the deployment of broadband services to more than 9,000 locations supported by the E-ACAM will accelerate in 2025. It is anticipated that fiber-based service will reach almost 3,500 new passings in 2025, bringing total E-ACAM locations served to almost 4,500, or 50% of the amount required by the end of 2026. This puts Michigan Broadband a year ahead of schedule.

We continue to monitor potential developments related to E-ACAM funding in light of the recent ruling in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ruling impacts the funding mechanism and oversight of the Universal Service Fund and will be reviewed by the US Supreme Court in 2025.

Michigan Broadband continues to invest significant capital in equipment, software, and personnel to update systems and processes following its spin-off from LICT Corporation. This includes an upgrade to the switching and routing environment that began in early 2025, and will allow for greater reliability, throughput and redundancy as fiber-based service replaces copper-based DSL.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 million.

MachTen executed a $20 million term loan from the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) in August 2024, of which $16 million has been drawn down at an interest rate of approximately 5.5%.

Strategic Opportunities

On March 19, 2025, it was announced that Michigan Broadband will enter into an Operating Services Agreement with UP Fiber, Inc. in connection with its acquisition of wireline assets from AT&T. As a result of this partnership, Michigan Broadband will provide customer service, billing, sales, marketing and other administrative support that will generate additional revenue and improve profitability.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband Services, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Enterprises Ltd. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com

MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,972 $ 1,683 $ 1,533 Accounts receivable 1,046 1,061 1,555 Materials and supplies 2,992 3,013 2,276 Other current assets 621 379 332 Current assets $ 6,631 $ 6,136 $ 5,696 Property, plant and equipment, net 33,596 32,697 25,725 Right-of-use assets, net 544 544 679 Goodwill 100 100 100 Other noncurrent assets 105 129 256 Total assets $ 40,976 $ 39,606 $ 32,456 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 2,127 $ 1,991 $ 2,020 Note payable to LICT - - 15,000 Accrued liabilities 2,907 2,268 386 Current operating lease liability 60 60 78 Total current liabilities 5,095 4,319 17,484 Deferred income taxes 2,851 2,852 2,864 Term Loan (NCSC) 16,000 16,000 - Long term operating lease liability 572 572 644 Other noncurrent liabilities 162 159 147 Total Long-Term Liabilities 19,585 19,583 3,655 Shareholders' equity Common Stock 3 3 3 Preferred Stock 514 514 - Additional paid-in capital 10,530 10,530 10,530 Unearned Compensation (405 ) (405 ) (405 ) Retained earnings 5,656 5,062 1,189 Total shareholders' equity 16,298 15,704 11,317 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 40,978 $ 39,606 $ 32,456 Basic shares outstanding 3,192 3,192 3,172





MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 12 Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Operating Revenue: Regulated Revenue $ 12,922 $ 12,138 Broadband 3,370 3,173 Video & Other 684 628 Total operating revenue 16,976 15,939 Operating Costs: Cost of revenue 5,961 5,765 General and administrative 2,258 2,072 Depreciation and accretion 3,007 2,030 Total costs 11,226 9,867 Operating income 5,750 6,072 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (503 ) (350 ) Investment income 15 36 Total non-operating income / (loss) (488 ) (314 ) Income before provision for income taxes 5,262 5,758 Provision for income taxes 1,388 1,441 Net income $ 3,874 $ 4,317 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,192 3,172 Diluted 3,272 3,272





MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 3 Months Ended Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Operating Revenue: Regulated Revenue $ 3,162 $ 3,208 Broadband 812 801 Video & Other 164 167 Total operating revenue 4,138 4,176 Operating Costs: Cost of revenue 1,479 1,614 General and administrative 625 656 Depreciation and accretion 891 780 Total costs 2,995 3,050 Operating income 1,143 1,126 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (222 ) (255 ) Investment income 5 5 Total non-operating income / (loss) (217 ) (250 ) Income before provision for income taxes 926 876 Provision for income taxes 333 279 Net income $ 593 $ 597 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,192 3,172 Diluted 3,272 3,272

EBITDA

EBITDA is an established non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

EBITDA Reconciliation 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Operating Profit $ 5,750 $ 6,072 Depreciation & Amortization 3,007 2,030 Total EBITDA 8,757 8,102





EBITDA Reconciliation 3 Months Ended

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Operating Profit $ 1,143 $ 1,126 Depreciation & Amortization 891 780 Total EBITDA 2,034 1,906





Contact: Dan Miller

Chief Executive Officer

(914) 921-5193

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.