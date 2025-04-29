Brick Technology Completes Second Acquisition in Six Months with LaadMaar Deal

Pluggo acquisition strengthens Brick’s leadership in the European festival charging market following the earlier Volt deal.





STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brick Technology AB (“Brick”), a Swedish consumer tech company specializing in rentable power bank solutions, has acquired LaadMaar B.V., known by its consumer brand Pluggo. Pluggo is a leading provider of mobile charging services at festivals across the Netherlands and Belgium. This marks Brick’s second acquisition in just six months, reinforcing its rapid expansion strategy across Europe.

The acquisition agreement was signed in December 2024 and is officially announced today, April 29, 2025. The deal grants Brick full ownership of Pluggo. The transaction value has not been disclosed.

This strategic move follows Brick's €2.5 million acquisition of Danish company Volt earlier in 2024, reinforcing its position as Europe’s leading provider of festival charging solutions. Pluggo’s exclusive five-year partnership with Tomorrowland further strengthens this leadership. In 2024, Pluggo and Volt served numerous festivals, and in 2025, Brick will expand this reach while integrating its city-based power bank network to deliver a seamless charging experience across urban spaces and live events.

"We are excited to join forces with Brick and enhance our service offering to even more festivals," said David de Graaf, founder of Pluggo.

Brick Technology’s CEO, Emil Fejne Esselin, views the acquisition as a key milestone in consolidating the company’s festival market dominance: “By integrating Pluggo into our operations, we further solidify our position as Europe’s leading provider of charging solutions at festivals. This acquisition also opens doors for expansion into additional markets in the near future."

Beyond festivals, Brick operates an extensive power bank rental network and licenses its proprietary technology and brand to franchise partners in over 25 countries. This business segment continues to grow by more than 30% annually and remains a focal point for Brick’s acquisition and innovation strategy.

"We are continuing our strategic consolidation of the European market and are currently engaged in multiple discussions regarding further acquisitions. Within the festival segment, we have now acquired all that is needed to continue our expansion, and all further acquisition discussions are with companies operating station networks in regions where we are not yet present," added Fejne Esselin.

For more information about this acquisition or Brick Technology’s services, visit their website at www.brick.tech .

About Brick Technology AB

Brick Technology AB is a Swedish consumer tech company specializing in the development of smart solutions for mobile charging and power bank sharing. The company has franchisees in over 25 countries across six continents and serves a global user base of more than 400,000 customers.

Media Contact:

Emil Fejne Esselin

CEO of Brick Technology AB

+46 (0) 70432 8118

Emil@brick.tech

www.brick.tech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/079f18fb-d383-4e9b-927d-bd7068b1c9b0

