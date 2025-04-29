Fresh From the Desert: Habit Burger & Grill Drops the Desert Drip Char Meal Nationwide

The sold-out festival-famous meal is now hitting menus across the country—get it while it’s hot

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From VIP parties to your local Habit Burger & Grill, the Desert Drip Char Meal is officially making its nationwide debut. After making waves at Coachella Valley’s hottest VIP afterparties and selling out within hours at select restaurants, this limited-time, fan-favorite drop is expected to go fast.

Originally created for ZENYARA’s Desert Nights and Rodeo Nights—two of the Coachella Valley’s most sought-after after-parties—the Desert Drip Char Meal became an instant festival icon. It was also available for a limited time at four exclusive desert-area Habit locations, where it sold out fast. Now, for the first time ever, fans across the country* can get a taste of the burger that turned heads in the desert.

What’s in the drip?

A flame-grilled beef patty stacked with melty pepper jack, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and spicy aioli—paired with Habit’s award-winning Tempura Green Beans and a refreshing Dragonfruit Limeade. It’s bold, it’s juicy, and it’s built to turn heads.

“This burger stole the show at the after-party—socials lit up, and the hype was real,” said Jason Triail, Executive Chef of Habit Burger & Grill. “We knew we had to move fast. It’s the quickest we’ve ever brought a new item to restaurants, and now we’re putting that same festival flavor on the menu for everyone.”

The original desert drop earned shoutouts from creators like Candace Reels and Chris Too Smoove, with fans calling it “the hottest thing they ate all weekend.

So yes, it’s officially a thing. And yes, it’s highly limited.

The Desert Drip Char Meal drops across nationwide May 1, 2025, at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations with the full meal priced at $15.50.** Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Follow @habitburgerandgrill for updates—and to see who’s getting their drip.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

*Excluding Arizona and Florida

**Price varies by location



Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side by USA Today 10Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65cb6910-ad46-4e78-9e11-1e2d9d1f92c6

Fresh From the Desert: Habit Burger & Grill Drops the Desert Drip Char Meal Nationwide The sold-out festival-famous meal is now hitting menus across the country—get it while it’s hot.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.