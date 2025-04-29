LGI Homes, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“During the quarter, we continued to see strong demand for new homes,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Affordability remained the biggest challenge for buyers, and rate volatility affected not only their ability to purchase a home, but also their confidence in moving forward with that decision. Given this challenging and uncertain backdrop, we were pleased with the solid results we delivered in the first quarter.

“In the first quarter, we delivered 996 homes at an average sales price of $352,831, resulting in total revenue of $351.4 million. Our first quarter financial results included a one-time, $8.6 million expense related to the completion of our forward commitment incentive program. Excluding this expense, our first quarter financial results reflected our commitment to the disciplined and long-term approach we have taken on pricing and incentives.

“We remain confident in our original full year 2025 guidance of closing between 6,200 and 7,000 homes in 160 to 170 active communities by year end, at an average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000.

“We continue to monitor tariffs and potential impacts that higher costs could have on margins. In March, we began receiving notices of price increases from some suppliers related to tariffs. With this in mind, we are proactively trimming our full year gross margin guidance by 150 basis points at the low end and 100 basis points at the high end to account for these additional costs and the potential for additional market volatility. As a result, we now expect gross margin to range between 21.7% and 23.2% and adjusted gross margin between 24.0% and 25.5%.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Despite the recent headwinds, we are confident in the long-term outlook for the housing market. The persistent shortage of entry level homes across the country represents a societal challenge that underscores the importance of affordable, new residential construction. Additionally, underlying demographic fundamentals will only amplify this need, laying the groundwork for a long runway of sustained demand for entry-level homes. These structural dynamics provide us with clarity and conviction as we continue to invest in our future growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $351.4 million

Home closings of 996

Average sales price per home closed of $352,831

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 21.0%

Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 23.6%

Net income before income taxes of $5.7 million

Net income of $4.0 million or $0.17 basic EPS and $0.17 diluted EPS

Active selling communities at March 31, 2025 of 146

Total owned and controlled lots at March 31, 2025 of 67,792

Ending backlog of 1,040 homes valued at $406.2 million

Balance Sheet Highlights

41,685 shares of common stock repurchased during the first quarter of 2025 for an aggregate amount of $3.1 million

Total liquidity of $360.0 million at March 31, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents of $57.6 million and $302.4 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 43.4% at March 31, 2025



Full Year 2025 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is updating its gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues outlook for the full year 2025 and reiterating its other outlook items for the full year 2025. Currently, the Company expects for full year 2025:

Home closings between 6,200 and 7,000

Active selling communities at the end of 2025 between 160 and 170

Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 21.7% and 23.2%

Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.0% and 25.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 14.0% and 15.0%

Effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2025 are similar to those experienced to date in 2025 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2025 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place and does not take into account any additional changes to U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning expected 2025 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, and subsequent filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when it is filed with the SEC. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or outlook on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements, including the Company’s full year 2025 outlook, are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or outlook. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and outlook are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and outlook. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,600 $ 53,197 Accounts receivable 21,725 28,717 Real estate inventory 3,553,143 3,387,853 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 32,035 36,049 Property and equipment, net 67,455 57,038 Other assets 136,529 174,391 Deferred tax assets, net 8,154 9,271 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,888,659 $ 3,758,534 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 51,862 $ 33,271 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 169,674 207,317 Notes payable 1,624,597 1,480,718 Total liabilities 1,846,133 1,721,306 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,693,526 shares issued and 23,404,502 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 277 276 Additional paid-in capital 341,515 337,161 Retained earnings 2,089,781 2,085,787 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,289,024 shares as of March 31, 2025 and 4,247,339 shares as of December 31, 2024 (389,047 ) (385,996 ) Total equity 2,042,526 2,037,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,888,659 $ 3,758,534





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Home sales revenues $ 351,420 $ 390,851 Cost of sales 277,707 299,450 Selling expenses 42,342 41,128 General and administrative 31,202 31,540 Operating income 169 18,733 Other income, net (5,555 ) (4,361 ) Net income before income taxes 5,724 23,094 Income tax provision 1,730 6,041 Net income $ 3,994 $ 17,053 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,396,470 23,578,576 Diluted 23,466,746 23,675,353



Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Home sales revenues $ 351,420 $ 390,851 Cost of sales 277,707 299,450 Gross margin 73,713 91,401 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 8,267 6,601 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 809 803 Adjusted gross margin $ 82,789 $ 98,805 Gross margin % (2) 21.0 % 23.4 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 23.6 % 25.3 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.





Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 101,146 330 $ 306,503 51.0 2.2 50 Southeast 101,682 312 325,904 29.3 3.5 30 Northwest 34,237 65 526,723 16.7 1.3 16 West 66,956 159 421,107 25.7 2.1 25 Florida 47,399 130 364,608 25.3 1.7 25 Total $ 351,420 996 $ 352,831 148.0 2.2 146





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly

Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 103,736 319 $ 325,191 41.7 2.5 43 Southeast 116,445 355 328,014 26.7 4.4 27 Northwest 36,067 62 581,726 12.0 1.7 14 West 73,079 179 408,263 17.0 3.5 17 Florida 61,524 168 366,214 19.3 2.9 19 Total $ 390,851 1,083 $ 360,897 116.7 3.1 120



Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of March 31, 2025.

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025 As of March 31, 2025 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 330 19,948 1,425 21,373 Southeast 312 14,097 4,173 18,270 Northwest 65 5,162 2,549 7,711 West 159 9,197 4,250 13,447 Florida 130 5,357 1,634 6,991 Total 996 53,761 14,031 67,792





(1) Of the 53,761 owned lots as of March 31, 2025, 37,064 were raw/under development lots and 16,697 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,702 completed homes, including information centers, and 1,522 homes in progress.





Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (4) 2024 (5) Net orders (1) 1,437 1,828 Cancellation rate (2) 16.3 % 16.8 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 1,040 1,335 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 406,166 $ 519,507





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 253 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 178 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.





CONTACT: Joshua D. Fattor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(281) 210-2586

investorrelations@lgihomes.com

