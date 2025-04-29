IDV Platform Veriff Accelerates Global Growth with Latin America Expansion

Opening of São Paulo Office Strengthens Veriff’s Commitment to the Region.

New York, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, expands into Latin America with the opening of its Veriff Americas headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil. This strategic move follows a period of significant growth in the region, with Veriff experiencing more than a 2.5x increase in business volumes in Latin America over the past year.

The footprint expansion marks a significant step in Veriff’s global scaling strategy, extending its reach from established markets in the USA and EMEA to the growing Latin American market, with the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region also on the horizon.

Veriff continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, reporting over 80% year-over-year profitable revenue growth. In Q1'25, the company saw a 335% increase in total verification volumes, and its customer base has grown by 71% compared to last year.

“Veriff is in the strongest position ever – we are the fastest-growing company in the identity space with a solid balance sheet, and we are focusing on profitable growth,” stated Kaarel Kotkas, the Founder and CEO of Veriff. “In 2024, we already built great momentum to keep investing in our product portfolio expansion and continue taking new global markets. Establishing a technology hub in São Paulo is a strategic decision to best serve our global customer base in the Americas.”

“This thriving environment presents significant business opportunities for technology companies, and we're excited to be part of it by helping businesses prevent fraud, comply with regulations, and protect their end-users,” said Andrea Rozenberg, Country Manager of Brazil at Veriff.

With Sao Paulo becoming Veriff’s Center of Excellence in the Americas, the company is investing more than $3 million in the expansion of the region this year. Additional investments will continue over the next years.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Bumble, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, Uber, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

