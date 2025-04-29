The Hellenic Initiative Canada announces official launch of ticket sales for Montréal benefit concert with the legendary Alkistis Protopsalti

ATHENS, Greece, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hellenic Initiative Canada (THIC) is proud to announce a highly anticipated benefit concert featuring the Alkistis Protopsalti, one of Greece’s most beloved and celebrated performers.

The concert will take place at the prestigious Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts in Montréal. Tickets officially go on sale today.

https://am.ticketmaster.com/pda/en/virtual-venue/P5M1025

https://www.placedesarts.com/en/event/alkistis-protopsalti

In the presence of Canada's Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Her Excellency Anna-Karine Asselin, who spoke at the event and applauded THIC's initiative, the announcement was made at a special launch event held at NOBL, the stunning event space of THI Canada Director, Constantin Tzembelicos, CEO of the 228 Elysian Project Advisory Group. The setting was a perfect reflection of THI Canada’s mission—bringing together philanthropy, culture, and community in a spirit of innovation and collaboration.

Concert proceeds will support critical programs in Greece through this celebration of music and generosity, organized by a volunteer committee chaired by Robert Peck, THI Canada Honorary Director and former Canadian Ambassador to Greece, and Maria Xiradaki Fotopoulos, vice-chair and sponsorship lead, the organization's Director of Community Development.

“Alkistis Protopsalti is a musical treasure, whose voice and spirit have captivated audiences across generations. With more than 40 years of artistic excellence and 28 gold and platinum albums, she has brought Greek music to the world,” said THI Canada Co-President Alexander Georgiadis.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to Montréal for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.”

Returning to Montréal—a city she remembers fondly—Ms. Protopsalti expressed her excitement for the upcoming performance and announced a special collaboration:

“It gives me great joy to return to a city that embraces both cultural diversity and a vibrant Greek community. On October 25, I will have the honour of performing with the Socrates-Démosthène III Children’s Choir, under the direction of lyric tenor and choir master Dimitris Ilias. It will be a celebration of music, unity, and hope in support of The Hellenic Initiative Canada."

The Montréal-based choir, founded two decades ago, has built a strong legacy in the community, performing at major cultural events and recording acclaimed children’s operas.

In line with THI Canada’s mission to support meaningful change in Greece, a portion of the concert’s proceeds will benefit youth-focused initiatives including Regeneration and Ecogenia—two dynamic organizations creating opportunities in education, employment, and climate action, particularly in the area of forest management and environmental stewardship.

Mr. Georgiadis also announced continued support for the Greek NGO Emfasis, which works with homeless and marginalized populations in Greece. In partnership with the Greek International Film Festival Tour of Canada (GIFFT), THI Canada plans to host a screening of the powerful documentary Roofless Dreams, which chronicles Emfasis’ vital work. Further details will be announced soon.

Representatives of all three partner organizations—Regeneration, Ecogenia, and Emfasis—were present at the launch, underscoring the importance of collaboration and Diaspora support in strengthening Greece’s future.

Mr. Georgiadis also expressed THI Canada's appreciation for the presence of anchor partners George Valsamis of Montréal-based OPA Productions and Patrick Cameron of Cameron Management, producer of the concert, who travelled to Athens for today's event courtesy of TourGreece.

THI Canada also acknowledged the support of a wide range of corporate and individual sponsors:

https://thehellenicinitiative.ca/event/alkistis-protopsalti-concert/

Mr. Georgiadis extended particular thanks to Diamond Sponsor Air Canada and Platinum Sponsor Athens International Airport (AIA), whose generous sponsorship and in-kind support were key to making this cultural initiative possible. Their commitment reflects the shared values of global connection, community impact, and celebration of Hellenic heritage.

"Air Canada is proud to support The Hellenic Initiative Canada and this inspiring celebration of Greek culture and philanthropy. We look forward to the continued growth of air traffic between both countries," said Éric Lauzon, Director of Community Relations and Partnerships at Air Canada.

"Our collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting people and communities while supporting meaningful initiatives that make a difference."

"It is a great honour and pleasure for us to have the opportunity to support the benefit concert of The Hellenic Initiative Canada featuring the legendary Alkistis Protopsalti in Montréal on October 25th.With her exceptional voice, music, and talent, Alkistis crosses borders, builds bridges, and brings people and cultures together—values that are an integral part of the identity of Athens International Airport. We look forward to a special evening that will celebrate Canada and Greece, community, cultural bridges, and the ability of music to unite people." said Mrs. Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Athens International Airport (AIA).

Media Contact:

info@thehellenicinitiative.ca

The Hellenic Initiative Canada announces official launch of ticket sales for Montréal benefit concert with the legendary Alkistis Protopsalti From left to right: George Valsamis - OPA Productions, Montréal • Tonia Dragouni - A. Protopsalti Executive Producer • Robert Peck - Former Ambassador from Canada to Greece, Honorary Director of THI Canada and member of the Grants Committee • Alexander Georgiadis - Co-President of THI Canada • Alkistis Protopsalti • Her Excellency Anna-Karine Asselin - The Ambassador of Canada to Greece • Ioanna Papadopoulou - Athens International Airport • Sapfo Triantari - Air Canada • Constantin Tzembelicos - THI Canada Director and Host of NOBL House • Patrick Cameron - Producer, Cameron Management.

