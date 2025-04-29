Pea Protein Ingredients Market to Surpass USD 2,298.97 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition

Pea Protein Ingredients Market

The Pea Protein Ingredients Market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising consumer demand for plant-based and allergen-free protein alternatives.

Rising health consciousness is reshaping nutrition—pea protein is no longer an alternative, it's the future of clean, sustainable ingredients,” says an expert in the plant-based protein industry.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pea protein ingredients market is on track to exceed USD 2,298.97 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% between 2025 and 2035. This steady growth is fueled by rising interest in health-focused, plant-based nutrition across the globe. The food and beverage industry, sports nutrition manufacturers, and dietary supplement producers are increasingly incorporating pea protein into product formulations, capitalizing on its clean-label appeal, allergen-free nature, and sustainable sourcing.Consumer preference for plant-based alternatives has witnessed a remarkable shift in recent years, driven by growing awareness around sustainability, health, and animal welfare. As vegetarianism and veganism gain momentum, pea protein has emerged as a preferred source of protein due to its high amino acid profile and digestibility. The market is undergoing a transformation, as manufacturers respond with innovation and reformulation to meet rising demand across various end-use sectors.Pea protein’s versatility has significantly widened its application range — from meat analogues and dairy alternatives to functional beverages and protein bars. In addition to health-conscious consumers, the rising incidence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies further bolsters demand for plant-based protein ingredients, particularly pea-derived proteins.𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 – 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3134313135 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭• The pea protein ingredients market is set to exceed USD 2.29 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 3.0%.• Increased consumer interest in plant-based, allergen-free, and sustainable protein sources is a key growth driver.• The food & beverage, sports nutrition, and nutraceutical industries are the leading end-use sectors.• Europe and North America continue to be the dominant regions, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a fast-growing market.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬Textured pea protein is rapidly gaining traction as a core component in plant-based meats. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have turned to pea protein for its neutral flavor, sustainability, and superior amino acid profile. The fibrous texture of pea protein makes it ideal for mimicking real meat, catering to flexitarians and environmentally conscious consumers.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬Food manufacturers are incorporating pea protein into a variety of vegan and vegetarian products such as dairy-free yogurts, egg alternatives, and protein bars. Its allergen-free nature and versatility make it an ideal ingredient for creating innovative plant-based offerings that cater to consumers avoiding soy, gluten, and dairy.𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Pea protein is cholesterol-free, easily digestible, and rich in iron and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), making it highly desirable among health-focused demographics. Studies have shown its potential benefits in muscle repair, satiety, and weight management, supporting its inclusion in both clinical and functional foods.𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐆𝐌𝐎 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Modern consumers demand transparency. As a result, brands are emphasizing clean-label and non-GMO certifications. Pea protein fits seamlessly into this trend, as it is naturally non-GMO and can be extracted without harsh chemicals. Clean-label positioning is becoming a powerful marketing tool in this segment.Impact of Fitness and Sports Nutrition Trends on Pea Protein SalesPea protein is becoming a staple in sports and fitness nutrition, especially for individuals seeking plant-based recovery shakes and meal replacements. As awareness grows about the downsides of whey and casein proteins (e.g., lactose intolerance), athletes are pivoting toward plant-derived options like pea protein for recovery and endurance.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-protein-ingredients-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The pea protein ingredients market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. Companies are investing in R&D to enhance texture, flavor, and application versatility.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• Roquette Frères• Purism Foods (Puris)• Cargill, Inc.• Glanbia Nutritionals• Burcon NutraScience Corporation• The Scoular Company• Ingredion IncorporatedThese players are enhancing their global footprints through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations aimed at scaling production and improving distribution channels to meet the growing demand for plant-based proteins.𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬United StatesThe pea protein ingredients market in the U.S. is steadily growing as health-conscious consumers embrace plant-based alternatives. The continued popularity of vegan diets and rising environmental awareness have driven food producers to innovate with pulses such as peas.CAGR (2025–2035): 2.8%United KingdomIn the UK, the growing vegan and flexitarian consumer base is accelerating demand. The government’s active promotion of plant-based diets and consumer interest in sustainable food sources are boosting product development and sales.CAGR (2025–2035): 2.9%European UnionThe EU market is leading the transition to sustainable protein consumption. Countries like Germany and France are pushing innovation through R&D and clean-label product initiatives, encouraged by environmental policy and health trends.CAGR (2025–2035): 3.2%South KoreaSouth Korea is witnessing a surge in plant-based and functional food consumption. Growing dietary restrictions and demand for lactose-free, allergen-friendly products are driving the adoption of pea protein, supported by local manufacturers' innovations.CAGR (2025–2035): 3.1%𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Product Type:• Isolates• Concentrates• TexturedBy Application:• Bakery and Snacks• Dietary Supplements• Beverages• Meat Analog/Substitutes• OthersBy Foam:• Powder• Liquid• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Pea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-protein-market Chickpea Protein Industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chickpea-protein-market Japan Pea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/trends-growth-and-opportunity-analysis-of-pea-protein-in-japan Yellow Pea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yellow-pea-protein-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 