Saudi Innovator StayKSA Makes Strategic Debut at Arabian Travel Market 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StayKSA, Saudi Arabia’s newest OTA platform subsidiary of SIAD Holding, is set to make its official debut at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre booth no. ME1885. The soft launch at ATM marks a key milestone in the platform’s journey to becoming a central player in Saudi Arabia’s fast-evolving tourism and hospitality landscape.As the premier travel and tourism exhibition in the Middle East, ATM provides a global platform for innovation and industry collaboration, bringing together thousands of international industry leaders, buyers, and hospitality providers. StayKSA's participation underscores its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives by simplifying accommodation access and elevating the travel experience for both domestic and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) travelers.The platform distinguishes itself through an intuitive user interface and a meticulously curated selection of hotels across Saudi Arabia, ranging from budget-friendly options to luxurious accommodations. Designed to cater to diverse traveler needs, StayKSA enables users to find perfect lodging that aligns with their travel style, budget, and itinerary – whether visiting the spiritual city of Madinah, exploring the Red Sea coastline in Jeddah, conducting business in Riyadh, or discovering the eastern cities of Dammam and Khobar."This is truly a defining moment in StayKSA’s journey, as we soft launch our platform in the presence of distinguished leaders from the tourism and hospitality sectors, both regionally and globally." On this occasion, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, Chairman and CEO of SIAD Holding Company said.He also added: "Through StayKSA, we aim to redefine the accommodation booking experience within the Kingdom, with a secure and user-friendly digital platform that connects travelers to unique stay options that meet everyone's needs".StayKSA is a part of SIAD Holding, with a mission to simplify travel and accommodation for tourists eager to explore the most iconic cities of Saudi Arabia.By investing in technology that reduces the complexities of travel, StayKSA delivers unforgettable tourism experience, offering a wide range of stays in KSA’s top hotels, along with dedicated customer support from a team of travel experts.Travelers and industry professionals can stay informed about the latest news, exclusive offers, and comprehensive accommodation options across Saudi Arabia by following StayKSA's official social media accounts.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stay_ksa/ X: https://x.com/stay_ksa Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stayksa LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stayksa/

