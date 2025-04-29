Phytochemical Market to Reach USD 16.62 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Plant-Based Health Solutions | FMI

Phytochemical Market

The Phytochemical Market is witnessing growth, driven by rising consumer demand for natural health solutions and plant-based ingredients

The Phytochemical Market is booming as natural compounds lead the charge in wellness and sustainability, driving innovations across industries from healthcare to cosmetics.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, the global phytochemical market was valued at approximately USD 8,529.39 million. It is projected to reach USD 16,622.46 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. This impressive growth is fueled by a surge in demand for plant-based ingredients in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products.Phytochemicals—naturally occurring bioactive compounds in plants—are gaining momentum in various industries, particularly in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and functional foods. Growing health consciousness, coupled with the shift toward clean-label and organic products, is fueling market growth.The phytochemical market is poised for continued expansion as consumers grow more aware of the benefits of natural products for overall well-being. As health trends shift towards preventive care and plant-based lifestyles, the demand for phytochemicals derived from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other botanical sources is experiencing consistent growth. This transition is further supported by the increasing emphasis on clean-label products and a growing global population advocating for natural and sustainable solutions.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3134303231 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The global phytochemical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2035.• Rising health awareness and demand for natural, plant-based ingredients drive market growth.• Applications are expanding across nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages.• Regional growth is supported by favorable regulations, innovation in extraction technologies, and strong R&D activities.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• January 2024: A leading nutraceutical brand launched a new line of supplements enriched with carotenoids and polyphenols, targeting cognitive health and immune support.• July 2023: A European cosmetic company introduced a skincare range infused with flavonoids, claiming enhanced antioxidant benefits.• March 2023: Japanese researchers published new findings on marine phytochemicals, highlighting their role in anti-aging and skin repair.• 2023-2024: Several biotech startups across Asia and Europe secured funding to develop sustainable, high-yield phytochemical extraction processes.𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬The surging interest in immunity-boosting and disease-preventive supplements is a key growth factor. Phytochemicals such as flavonoids, alkaloids, terpenoids, and carotenoids are recognized for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties.Health-conscious consumers, especially in developed markets, are turning to plant-based ingredients as a holistic solution for maintaining well-being, further fueling industry expansion.𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬Phytochemicals are increasingly being incorporated into dietary supplements, owing to their natural origin and therapeutic benefits. Ingredients like curcumin (from turmeric), resveratrol (from grapes), and catechins (from green tea) are in high demand.As the dietary supplement sector continues to grow, manufacturers are leveraging phytochemicals to formulate products that cater to lifestyle diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and diabetes.𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬The use of phytochemicals in functional foods and beverages has become mainstream. From fortified juices to probiotic yogurts, manufacturers are infusing phytochemicals to enhance nutritional value.This shift aligns with consumer demand for food products that offer additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition, propelling market expansion across segments.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phytochemical-market 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬United States (CAGR: 7.1%)The U.S. market is expanding due to increased demand for plant-based foods, supplements, and wellness products. Preventive health awareness and sustainable dietary choices are driving demand, along with strong government and corporate backing for clean-label innovation.United Kingdom (CAGR: 6.7%)Consumer interest in herbal extracts and organic diets is growing steadily. Functional beverages and plant-based pharmaceuticals are seeing increased adoption. Supportive regulatory frameworks and rising organic farming trends are boosting market development.European Union (CAGR: 7.0%)With mature markets like Germany and France, Europe leads in phytochemical use in cosmetics and functional foods. The strong presence of pharma companies and eco-conscious consumers makes this a dynamic region for market growth.Japan (CAGR: 7.2%)Japan’s deep-rooted culture of traditional herbal medicine and functional foods supports its strong phytochemical market. Government policies promoting preventative care and advancements in extraction technology are also supporting expansion.South Korea (CAGR: 7.3%)Fueled by the rise of K-beauty and dietary supplements, South Korea's phytochemical market is one of the fastest growing. Consumers prefer natural skincare and wellness products, while government support and biotech innovation foster continued growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• Sabinsa Corporation• Indena S.p.A.• Naturex (Givaudan)• Arjuna Natural• Alchem InternationalThese companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and global expansion to strengthen their market position.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/functional-food-ingredients 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Molecule Type:• Alkaloids• Anthocyanins• Carotenoids• Coumestans• Flavon-3-ols• Flavonoids• Hydroxycinnamic Acids• Isoflavones• Isoflavones• OthersBy Form:• Powder• LiquidBy Application:• Food and Beverages• Nutraceutical• Pharmaceutical• Pharmaceutical• Personal Care and Cosmetics• Animal Nutrition• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• East Asia• South Asia & Pacific• Eastern Europe• Western Europe• Middle East & Africa𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Phytonutrients Market Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phytonutrients-market Phytogenic Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phytogenics-market Phytosterol Market Demand: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phytosterols-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531WebZite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.