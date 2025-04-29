Global Landscaping Services Market to Reach USD 657.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Sustainability and Urban Development

Rising demand for green spaces, climate-resilient designs, and urban beautification fuels 6.2% CAGR in global landscaping services through 2035.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global landscaping services market is experiencing significant growth, with an expected market size of USD 354.9 billion in 2025, set to expand to USD 657.5 billion by 2035. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2035. The increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces, combined with the surge in both residential and commercial property developments, is driving the rapid expansion of this industry. As the global focus on sustainability and green spaces continues to grow, landscaping services are evolving beyond traditional yard maintenance, offering innovative solutions for climate resilience, environmental benefits, and urban beautification.𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀The landscaping services market encompasses a broad range of activities, including design, installation, maintenance, and management of outdoor spaces for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. A key factor contributing to the remarkable growth of this market is the increasing consumer demand for professionally designed and maintained green spaces. As urbanization continues to rise, particularly in emerging economies, the need for well-designed outdoor spaces that offer both aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits has never been higher.Urban centers, in particular, are investing heavily in public parks, green roofs, and sustainable landscaping initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents. Residential landscaping services are also seeing significant growth, as homeowners increasingly recognize the value of beautifully designed gardens, lawns, and outdoor living spaces. Furthermore, commercial sectors such as hospitality, retail, and office complexes are turning to professional landscaping services to improve their brand image and create inviting environments for customers and employees alike.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗰𝗼-𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀Another driving force behind the growth of the landscaping services market is the rising integration of technology and sustainable practices. Innovations in landscaping technology, such as automated irrigation systems, smart lighting, and drone-based landscape design, are revolutionizing the industry. These advancements not only improve the efficiency and effectiveness of landscaping services but also help conserve water, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon footprints.Sustainability is also becoming a central focus within the landscaping sector. With an increased awareness of environmental issues such as climate change and the importance of conserving natural resources, landscaping companies are incorporating more eco-friendly practices into their operations. These practices include the use of native plants, drought-tolerant landscaping, and organic materials that reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides.In addition, the adoption of green infrastructure solutions, such as permeable paving, green walls, and rain gardens, is gaining momentum. These solutions help manage stormwater, enhance biodiversity, and improve air quality, all while creating visually appealing outdoor spaces.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁While the landscaping services market is projected to grow from USD 354.9 billion in 2025 to USD 657.5 billion by 2035, several challenges could hinder this growth.• 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀: There's a growing shortage of skilled labor, which impacts service delivery and increases costs.• 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀: The cost of raw materials like plants and equipment is rising, making it harder for businesses to maintain profitability.• 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Landscaping companies face increasing pressure to comply with sustainability regulations, which can add to operational complexities.• 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: Seasonal changes and extreme weather events can disrupt project timelines and impact demand for services.• 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The market is highly competitive, and price sensitivity among consumers can erode profit margins.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀• BrightView Holdings• The Davey Tree Expert Company• TruGreen• LandCare• Bartlett Tree Experts• SavATree• Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC• The Grounds Guys• USA Lawns• Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:By type, the segmentation is done in landscape maintenance, landscape and garden design and construction, and landscape and garden enhancement.𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:By application, the segmentation is done as landscaping services for commercial and landscaping services for households.𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. 