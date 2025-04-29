Sweety Dutta Secures Admissions to ISB and IIM Calcutta’s One-Year MBA Programs

NEW DELHI, INDIA, INDIA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable achievement, Sweety Dutta, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from NIT Allahabad and a seasoned professional at Indian Oil Corporation Limited, has secured admission offers to the prestigious Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) at the Indian School of Business ( ISB ) and the Post Graduate Programme for Executives (MBAEX) at IIM Calcutta.Sweety’s journey reflects the rising trend of high-potential professionals from core sectors such as energy and manufacturing pursuing business leadership roles through globally ranked one-year MBA programs in India.With five years of cross-functional experience in operations and tendering at Indian Oil, Sweety sought to pivot towards strategic management and leadership. She chose to pursue an MBA at this critical career juncture, valuing the accelerated format, global exposure, and leadership training offered by both ISB and IIM Calcutta.Sweety worked closely with GOALisB, leading ISB admission consultants , to prepare a structured, introspective application. Through targeted GMAT preparation, authentic storytelling in essays, and personalized interview coaching, she was able to craft compelling applications that reflected her leadership trajectory and future aspirations.Reflecting on her admission success, Sweety said:“This journey was about honest reflection, clarity of purpose, and strategic preparation. The guidance and mentorship I received helped me find my authentic story and present it confidently. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of leadership growth.”Professional MBA admission consultants like GOALisB play a vital role in helping applicants structure their career narratives, refine their applications, and maximize their chances at top global MBA programs.Sweety's success underscores that the one-year MBA programs at ISB and IIM Calcutta continue to attract experienced, high-performing professionals from diverse sectors, and that authenticity, resilience, and strategic preparation remain critical to securing admission to these top institutions.For aspirants looking to accelerate their career paths through an MBA, Sweety’s story serves as an inspiring reminder that structured planning, professional mentorship, and personal authenticity can make all the difference.

ISB Admit Shares her journey to ISB PGP and IIMC MBAEX with GOALisB

