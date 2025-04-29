LOCAL City Places Celebrates Grand Opening of New Operations Hub in the Philippines

LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren Philippines Office

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places , the innovative hyperlocal search and commerce platform, proudly announces the grand opening of its new operations center in the Philippines. This strategic expansion is set to significantly enhance the company's global support capabilities and accelerate platform development.The new facility boasts 30 fully equipped workstations and operates with two dedicated teams covering all seven days of the week. These teams work from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Arizona time (11:00 PM to 8:00 AM Philippine time), ensuring seamless integration with U.S. operations. Plans are already in motion to introduce a day shift, further extending operational hours and support."The bell has rung! We're thrilled about what this means for everyone," said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places. "This expansion allows us to move much faster and more efficiently, with systematic processes now in place for receipt moderation, merchant activation, partner data management, commissions, accounting, and partner referral tracking."The Philippines was chosen for its highly skilled and dedicated workforce. "Filipinos are incredibly smart, dedicated people, and our partners will love the service they receive," Warren added. "This is a memory moment to look back on a year from now when LOCAL City Places is in the top 10 of local search in the United States."The grand opening included a traditional blessing, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a celebration marking the beginning of this exciting new chapter. With the combined efforts of the AI staff and the new Filipino team, the company anticipates a tenfold increase in the speed and efficiency of the LOCAL City Places platform.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a cutting-edge platform dedicated to enhancing local search and commerce experiences. By leveraging advanced technology and a commitment to community engagement, the company connects users with local businesses, events, and services, fostering stronger local economies and communities.

