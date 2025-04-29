American Print Consultants DTF and Dye Sublimation Event

DGI Poseidon II

DGI Poseidon II Takes Center Stage at American Print Consultants’ DTF and Dye Sublimation Production Solutions Event

With our roots firmly in apparel decoration, we wanted a day to showcase our latest printer releases, with special emphasis on the DGI Poseidon II.” — Rob Almstrom, President

CHAMBERSBURG , PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Print Consultants (APC), a leading distributor of wide-format printing solutions, today announced their upcoming specialized DTF and dye sublimation production event featuring the groundbreaking DGI Poseidon II. The technology showcase will take place Wednesday, May 14, preceding APC’s annual Spring Fling on Thursday, May 15.The May 14 event will focus specifically on solving production bottlenecks that plague high-volume apparel decorators, with special emphasis on DGI’s revolutionary dye sublimation technology alongside other production equipment.DGI Poseidon II: Redefining Dye Sublimation ProductionThe highlight of the event will be the DGI Poseidon II, engineered for unparalleled speed and efficiency in high-volume environments. The eight-head configuration delivers exceptional production capabilities with speeds reaching an industry-leading 8,180 sq ft/hr. The system features:-Kyocera printheads in 4 or 8-head configurations-Mini-jumbo roll feed system-Optional jumbo roll feed and bulk ink system-Advanced color management capabilities-APC experts will demonstrate how the DGI Poseidon II, combined with proper color management, RIP software, and premium transfer paper, creates an optimized production workflow that dramatically increases output while reducing operator intervention.Complete Production Solutions ShowcaseThe event will also feature the Polyprint Filmjet, a complementary DTF solution capable of printing up to two 328ft rolls per 8-hour shift with minimal operator oversight. This fully enclosed system includes constant film tension, vacuum powder recycling, and air knife powder removal technologies.“With our roots firmly in apparel decoration, we wanted a day to showcase our latest printer releases, with special emphasis on the DGI Poseidon II,” said Rob Almstrom, President of APC. “This remarkable machine allows facilities to replace multiple smaller units with a single, high-efficiency system that won’t break the bank. The Poseidon II represents the perfect balance of production capacity, operator efficiency, and investment value.”Event RegistrationTo attend this special DGI Poseidon II and DTF production event, please contact APC to RSVP at 717.251.4663.

