Banco Itaú Chile Reschedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that its conference call to discuss the financial results of the first quarter 2025 will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET). The conference call will be hosted by the by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 will be released before the market opens in Santiago, on April 30, 2025.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jun0W4C_RSCXLRHeMsyD4A#/registration

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:



The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.



Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.