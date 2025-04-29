Center for Public Sector AI Launches AI 50 to Recognize Top State and Local Government Innovators

Center for Public Sector AI 50 Awards

New annual list celebrates leaders and organizations using AI to deliver smarter, more impactful public services

This program helps recognize those in the trenches shaping the market, and most importantly, the use cases and insights others can learn from.” — Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic and Co-Lead of the CPSAI

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Public Sector AI (CPSAI), a division of e.Republic—the nation’s leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education—today announced the launch of the AI 50 , a new awards program honoring individuals and organizations leading meaningful adoption and advancement of artificial intelligence in the public sector.The AI 50 will spotlight government innovators, nonprofit pioneers, and industry partners who are applying AI to transform public services, improve outcomes, and modernize government operations. Honorees will be selected based on their recent accomplishments, live AI use cases, and demonstrated impact in state and local government.Nominations are now open through Friday, May 30, 2025. Individuals may nominate themselves, their organization, or others.Eligible nominees include:* Individuals — those working in or with state and local government across public agencies, private industry, or non-governmental organizations* Organizations — including companies, public sector agencies (both state and local government and education), or NGOs — with live AI deployments demonstrating impact and innovation in the public sector“AI has the potential to positively redefine effective and efficient government,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic and Co-Lead of the Center for Public Sector AI. “This program helps recognize those in the trenches shaping the market, and most importantly, the use cases and insights others can learn from.”The AI 50 becomes the fifth recognition program hosted by e.Republic, joining the highly respected GovTech 100, SLEDie Awards, GovX Awards, and the GovTech Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers—all spotlight innovation, impact, and leadership across the public sector.Selections for the AI 50 will be announced in Summer 2025. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.govtech.com/cpsai/ai50 About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

