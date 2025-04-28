Jura Announces New Interim Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announced today that it has appointed Dr. Shakeel Ahmed to serve as its Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”).

Dr. Ahmed, who holds a PhD in Petroleum Engineering and brings over 30 years of experience in the petroleum and natural gas industry, has been with the Company since 2020, most recently serving as Head of Projects.

This appointment follows the effective resignation of Mr. Nadeem Farooq as the Company’s CEO on March 6, 2025. Dr. Ahmed will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed. As previously announced Mr. Farooq shall continue to serve as an advisor to Jura’s board of directors.

The officers of the Company are now Dr. Ahmed as Interim CEO and Mr. Arif Siddiq as Chief Financial Officer.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

