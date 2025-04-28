Governor Stein Speaks to NC Sheriffs’ Association, Outlines Budget Provisions to Keep North Carolinians Safe

Today, Governor Josh Stein spoke to the NC Sheriffs’ Association at their annual spring conference to share his appreciation for the work they do to keep North Carolinians safe. The Governor highlighted his proposals to address staffing shortages and create a dedicated Cold Case Unit and a Fentanyl Control Unit.

“Serving in law enforcement is a special calling – one of service and bravery. We ask them to run towards danger when the rest of us might flee,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I will continue to use every tool possible to advocate for law enforcement officers so that they have the resources to do their jobs well and make North Carolina safer and stronger.”

Governor Stein’s 2025-2027 budget proposal is dedicated to keeping families safe. It includes provisions to support law enforcement by raising salaries for all state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and youth counselors and by offering signing bonuses to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. The proposed budget also creates a Fentanyl Control Unit intended to investigate and stop the flow of narcotics and a Cold Case Unit to dedicated to cracking unsolved cases of sexual assault.

