Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 First-Quarter Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

2025 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(at March 31, 2025 and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

  • 88 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Total interest income increased 6.1% to $41.0 million, driven by a 19-basis point improvement in the yield on earning assets and a higher average loan balance
  • Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6% to $2.58 billion
  • Total assets increased by $101.2 million, or 3.1% to $3.39 billion
  • Total deposits increased by $78.9 million, or 3.0% to $2.70 billion
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, compared to 74.08%
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 49.6% to $9.3 million, from $6.2 million
  • Net income increased 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share
  • Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $4.5 million and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.44%

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 is off to a solid start, reflecting the positive impacts our strategic priorities are having on our financial performance. Throughout the first quarter we made progress enhancing profitability, controlling growth, driving innovation, and achieving greater operational efficiency. Most importantly, our strong first-quarter results underscore the excellent execution by our team and F&M’s ongoing commitment to delivering local, personalized financial services to our communities in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.”

Mr. Eller continued, “For the first quarter of 2025 our net interest margin grew 43-basis points year-over year to 3.03% and increased 19-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth demonstrates the benefits of continued loan repricing, as well as our disciplined approach to new loan originations and strategic efforts underway to improve our cost of funds. Total revenue – defined by net interest income plus noninterest income – increased 16.7% year-over-year, while noninterest expense rose 5.2%. This favorable spread strengthened our efficiency ratio and drove a 49.6% increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income. As we continue to successfully execute against our 2025 strategic priorities, we expect continued year-over-year growth in net income.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $7.0 million, compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 first quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.39 for the same period last year.

Deposits
At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.70 billion, an increase of 3.0% from March 31, 2024. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Mr. Eller commented, “We continue to pursue opportunities that optimize our deposit base and grow low-cost checking deposits. As a result, more expensive time-account balances have declined year-over-year by $19.5 million, while total deposits have increased by $78.9 million reflecting growth in lower cost core deposits. These trends have reduced our cost of funds, while improving our loan-to-deposit ratio.”

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
“Offices opened in 2023 continue to add new loans and new deposits at a faster pace than our legacy locations, which we believe demonstrates the need for the local community banking services F&M provides. Overall, we are experiencing stable demand across all of our markets, as a result of the addition of proven bankers to our team, our regional structure, new financial products, and growing commercial relationships. Positive demand trends allow us to control growth, expand our yield on loans, and maintain excellent asset quality. Our credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of just 0.17% at March 31, 2025 – the fourth quarter in a row this metric has remained below 0.20%,” continued Mr. Eller.

Total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased 1.6%, or by $40.5 million to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher agricultural, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, partially offset primarily by lower consumer, agricultural real estate, and consumer real estate loans. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased by 0.8% or $20.0 million.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $4.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or 0.76% of total loans at March 31, 2024, and $3.1 million, or 0.12% at December 31, 2024.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.3% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.4% of the Company's total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63% and an average loan of approximately $965,366.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:





CRE Category 		 

Dollar
Balance 		  Percent of
CRE
Portfolio(*) 		  Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio(*)
             
Industrial   $ 281,484   21.2%   10.9%
Multi-family     217,903   16.4%   8.4%
Retail     213,281   16.1%   8.3%
Hotels     157,139   11.8%   6.1%
Office     139,069   10.5%   5.4%
Gas Stations     70,983   5.3%   2.7%
Food Service     52,827   4.0%   2.0%
Senior Living     31,400   2.4%   1.2%
Development     29,907   2.3%   1.2%
Auto Dealers     27,294   2.1%   1.1%
Other     104,411   7.9%   4.0%
Total CRE   $ 1,325,698   100.0%   51.3%
               

* Numbers have been rounded

At March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 586.38%, compared to 127.28% at March 31, 2024. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.11% at March 31, 2024.

Mr. Eller concluded, “While the near-term economic environment has become more fluid, we believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to transform our business in 2025. As a result, we continue to believe 2025 will be another good year for F&M.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.5% to $344.6 million, or $25.12 per share at March 31, 2025, from $317.7 million, or $23.22 per share at March 31, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.44%, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2024.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $263.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.5 million at March 31, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $19.17 per share, compared to $18.75 per share at March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.22125 per share, representing a 0.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 43.10% compared to 55.52% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Interest Income                  
Loans, including fees $ 37,072     $ 36,663     $ 36,873     $ 36,593     $ 35,200  
Debt securities:                  
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   2,097       1,882       1,467       1,148       1,045  
Municipalities   382       384       387       389       394  
Dividends   338       367       334       327       333  
Federal funds sold   -       24       7       7       7  
Other   1,113       2,531       2,833       2,702       1,675  
Total interest income   41,002       41,851       41,901       41,166       38,654  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   13,988       15,749       16,947       16,488       15,279  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   271       274       277       276       284  
Borrowed funds   2,550       2,713       2,804       2,742       2,689  
Subordinated notes   284       285       284       285       284  
Total interest expense   17,093       19,021       20,312       19,791       18,536  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses   23,909       22,830       21,589       21,375       20,118  
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans   811       346       282       605       (289 )
Recovery of Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures   (260 )     (120 )     (267 )     (18 )     (266 )
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   23,358       22,604       21,574       20,788       20,673  
Noninterest Income                  
Customer service fees   381       237       300       189       598  
Other service charges and fees   1,124       1,176       1,155       1,085       1,057  
Interchange income   1,421       1,322       1,315       1,330       1,429  
Loan servicing income   762       771       710       513       539  
Net gain on sale of loans   284       223       215       314       107  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance   244       248       265       236       216  
Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned   (54 )     22       -       49       -  
Total noninterest income   4,162       3,999       3,960       3,716       3,946  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and wages   7,878       7,020       7,713       7,589       7,846  
Employee benefits   2,404       2,148       2,112       2,112       2,171  
Net occupancy expense   1,199       1,072       1,054       999       1,027  
Furniture and equipment   1,278       1,032       1,472       1,407       1,353  
Data processing   557       160       339       448       500  
Franchise taxes   397       312       410       265       555  
ATM expense   491       328       472       397       473  
Advertising   503       498       597       519       530  
FDIC assessment   465       505       516       507       580  
Servicing rights amortization - net   127       244       219       187       168  
Loan expense   228       236       244       251       229  
Consulting fees   745       242       251       198       186  
Professional fees   559       368       453       527       445  
Intangible asset amortization   445       446       445       444       445  
Other general and administrative   1,484       1,465       1,128       1,495       1,333  
Total noninterest expense   18,760       16,076       17,425       17,345       17,841  
Income Before Income Taxes   8,760       10,527       8,109       7,159       6,778  
Income Taxes   1,808       2,146       1,593       1,477       1,419  
Net Income   6,952       8,381       6,516       5,682       5,359  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   6,464       (7,403 )     11,664       2,531       (1,995 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -       -       -       -       -  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   6,464       (7,403 )     11,664       2,531       (1,995 )
Tax expense (benefit)   1,358       (1,554 )     2,449       531       (418 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)   5,106       (5,849 )     9,215       2,000       (1,577 )
Comprehensive Income $ 12,058     $ 2,532     $ 15,731     $ 7,682     $ 3,782  
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.51     $ 0.61     $ 0.48     $ 0.42     $ 0.39  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.51     $ 0.61     $ 0.48     $ 0.42     $ 0.39  
Dividends Declared $ 0.22125     $ 0.22125     $ 0.22125     $ 0.22     $ 0.22  
                   


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 172,612     $ 174,855     $ 244,572     $ 191,785     $ 186,541  
Federal funds sold   425       1,496       932       1,283       1,241  
Total cash and cash equivalents   173,037       176,351       245,504       193,068       187,782  
                   
Interest-bearing time deposits   1,992       2,482       2,727       3,221       2,735  
Securities - available-for-sale   438,568       426,556       404,881       365,209       347,516  
Other securities, at cost   14,062       14,400       15,028       14,721       14,744  
Loans held for sale   2,331       2,996       1,706       1,628       2,410  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   2,555,552       2,536,043       2,512,852       2,534,468       2,516,687  
Premises and equipment   33,163       33,828       33,779       34,507       35,007  
Construction in progress   -       -       35       38       9  
Goodwill   86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Loan servicing rights   5,805       5,656       5,644       5,504       5,555  
Bank owned life insurance   35,116       34,872       34,624       34,359       34,123  
Other assets   42,802       45,181       46,047       49,552       54,628  
                   
Total Assets $ 3,388,786     $ 3,364,723     $ 3,389,185     $ 3,322,633     $ 3,287,554  
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 502,318     $ 516,904     $ 481,444     $ 479,069     $ 510,731  
Interest-bearing                  
NOW accounts   874,881       850,462       865,617       821,145       829,236  
Savings   696,635       671,818       661,565       673,284       635,430  
Time   626,450       647,581       676,187       667,592       645,985  
Total deposits   2,700,284       2,686,765       2,684,813       2,641,090       2,621,382  
                   
Federal funds purchased and securities                  
sold under agreements to repurchase   27,258       27,218       27,292       27,218       28,218  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances   245,474       246,056       263,081       266,102       256,628  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs   34,846       34,818       34,789       34,759       34,731  
Dividend payable   2,997       2,996       2,998       2,975       2,975  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   33,326       31,659       40,832       27,825       25,930  
Total liabilities   3,044,185       3,029,512       3,053,805       2,999,969       2,969,864  
                   
Commitments and Contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued                  
14,564,425 shares 3/31/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,718,336 shares 3/31/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24   135,407       135,565       135,193       135,829       135,482  
Treasury stock - 846,089 shares 3/31/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24   (10,768 )     (10,985 )     (10,904 )     (11,006 )     (10,851 )
Retained earnings   240,079       235,854       230,465       226,430       223,648  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,117 )     (25,223 )     (19,374 )     (28,589 )     (30,589 )
Total stockholders' equity   344,601       335,211       335,380       322,664       317,690  
                   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,388,786     $ 3,364,723     $ 3,389,185     $ 3,322,633     $ 3,287,554  
                   


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                               
    For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Return on average assets     0.85 %     0.99 %     0.78 %     0.69 %     0.66 %
Return on average equity     8.31 %     10.00 %     7.93 %     7.13 %     6.76 %
Yield on earning assets     5.19 %     5.20 %     5.27 %     5.22 %     5.00 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.76 %     3.01 %     3.21 %     3.18 %     3.06 %
Net interest spread     2.43 %     2.19 %     2.06 %     2.04 %     1.94 %
Net interest margin     3.03 %     2.84 %     2.71 %     2.71 %     2.60 %
Efficiency ratio     66.79 %     59.82 %     67.98 %     69.03 %     74.08 %
Dividend payout ratio     43.10 %     35.75 %     45.99 %     52.35 %     55.52 %
Tangible book value per share   $ 17.71     $ 17.74     $ 17.72     $ 16.79     $ 16.51  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.44 %     8.12 %     8.04 %     8.02 %     8.40 %
Average shares outstanding     13,706,003       13,699,869       13,687,119       13,681,501       13,671,166  
                               
Loans   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Commercial real estate   $ 1,325,698     $ 1,310,811     $ 1,301,160     $ 1,303,598     $ 1,304,400  
Agricultural real estate     215,898       216,401       220,328       222,558       227,455  
Consumer real estate     523,383       520,114       524,055       525,902       525,178  
Commercial and industrial     278,254       275,152       260,732       268,426       256,051  
Agricultural     153,607       152,080       137,252       142,909       127,670  
Consumer     60,115       63,009       67,394       70,918       74,819  
Other     24,985       24,978       25,916       26,449       26,776  
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other (1)     (36 )     (676 )     1,499       (1,022 )     (982 )
Total loans, net   $ 2,581,904     $ 2,561,869     $ 2,538,336     $ 2,559,738     $ 2,541,367  
                               
                               
Asset quality data   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Nonaccrual loans   $ 4,494     $ 3,124     $ 2,898     $ 2,487     $ 19,391  
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonperforming loans   $ 4,494     $ 3,124     $ 2,898     $ 2,487     $ 19,391  
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonperforming assets   $ 4,494     $ 3,124     $ 2,898     $ 2,487     $ 19,391  
                               
                               
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 26,352     $ 25,826     $ 25,484     $ 25,270     $ 24,680  
Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures     1,281       1,541       1,661       1,928       1,946  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 27,633     $ 27,367     $ 27,145     $ 27,198     $ 26,626  
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.07 %     1.07 %     1.07 %     1.06 %     1.05 %
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans     1.08 %     1.08 %     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.11 %
Net charge-offs:                              
Quarter-to-date   $ 285     $ 4     $ 68     $ 15     $ 55  
Year-to-date   $ 285     $ 142     $ 138     $ 70     $ 55  
Net charge-offs to average loans                              
Quarter-to-date     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Year-to-date     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.17 %     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.76 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     586.38 %     826.70 %     879.37 %     1016.08 %     127.28 %
NPA coverage ratio     586.38 %     826.70 %     879.37 %     1016.08 %     127.28 %
                               
(1) Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, and $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans
                               


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                   
                       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans $ 2,578,531   $ 37,072   5.75%   $ 2,577,114   $ 35,200   5.46%
Taxable investment securities   458,519     2,739   2.39%     384,928     1,686   1.75%
Tax-exempt investment securities   18,310     78   2.16%     21,109     86   2.06%
Fed funds sold & other   105,770     1,113   4.21%     110,388     1,682   6.09%
Total Interest Earning Assets   3,161,130   $ 41,002   5.19%     3,093,539   $ 38,654   5.00%
                       
Nonearning Assets   166,630             159,240        
                       
Total Assets $ 3,327,760           $ 3,252,779        
                       
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                      
Savings deposits $ 1,543,665   $ 8,564   2.22%   $ 1,443,530   $ 9,407   2.61%
Other time deposits   627,498     5,424   3.46%     650,580     5,872   3.61%
Other borrowed money   245,734     2,550   4.15%     263,280     2,689   4.09%
Fed funds purchased & securities                      
sold under agreement to repurchase   27,480     271   3.94%     28,458     284   3.99%
Subordinated notes   34,828     284   3.26%     34,712     284   3.27%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 2,479,205   $ 17,093   2.76%   $ 2,420,560   $ 18,536   3.06%
                       
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities   509,190             514,986        
                       
Stockholders' Equity $ 339,365           $ 317,233        
                       
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread     $ 23,909   2.43%       $ 20,118   1.94%
                       
Net Interest Margin         3.03%           2.60%
                       
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                                   
  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025   For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 37,072 5.75 %   $ 36,468 5.66 %   $ 604 0.09 %   $ 35,200 5.46 %   $ 34,525 5.36 %   $ 675   0.10 %
Taxable investment securities   2,739 2.39 %     2,739 2.39 %     - 0.00 %     1,686 1.75 %     1,686 1.75 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   78 2.16 %     78 2.16 %     - 0.00 %     86 2.06 %     86 2.06 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   1,113 4.21 %     1,113 4.21 %     - 0.00 %     1,682 6.09 %     1,682 6.09 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   41,002 5.19 %     40,398 5.11 %     604 0.08 %     38,654 5.00 %     37,979 4.92 %     675   0.08 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 8,564 2.22 %   $ 8,564 2.22 %   $ - 0.00 %   $ 9,407 2.61 %   $ 9,407 2.61 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   5,424 3.46 %     5,424 3.46 %     - 0.00 %     5,872 3.61 %     5,872 3.61 %     -   0.00 %
Other borrowed money   2,550 4.15 %     2,547 4.15 %     3 0.00 %     2,689 4.09 %     2,707 4.11 %     (18 ) -0.02 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
securities sold under agreement to                                  
repurchase   271 3.94 %     271 3.94 %     - 0.00 %     284 3.99 %     284 3.99 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   284 3.26 %     284 3.26 %     - 0.00 %     284 3.27 %     284 3.27 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   17,093 2.76 %     17,090 2.76 %     3 -0.00 %     18,536 3.06 %     18,554 3.07 %     (18 ) -0.01 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   41,002 5.19 %     40,398 5.11 %     604 0.08 %     38,654 5.00 %     37,979 4.92 %     675   0.08 %
Interest Expense / yield   17,093 2.76 %     17,090 2.76 %     3 -0.00 %     18,536 3.06 %     18,554 3.07 %     (18 ) -0.01 %
Net Interest Spread   23,909 2.43 %     23,308 2.35 %     601 0.08 %     20,118 1.94 %     19,425 1.85 %     693   0.09 %
Net Interest Margin   3.03 %     2.95 %     0.08 %     2.60 %     2.52 %     0.08 %
                                   


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank
 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


