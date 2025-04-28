Grammy-Nominated Trumpeter Wayne Tucker Launches Debut Book With An Unforgettable Jazz Performance At NeueHouse

Wayne Tucker Wayne Tucker Wayne Tucker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of International Jazz Day, NeueHouse Madison Square is hosting an exclusive evening of jazz, storytelling, and celebration at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 29, featuring Grammy-nominated trumpeter, composer, and educator Wayne Tucker. This special event marks the launch of Tucker’s debut book 100 Musical Thoughts , and will include a fireside chat with acclaimed writer, editor, podcaster, and musician Hank Shteamer — a leading voice in New York’s jazz scene with over 20 years of experience covering the genre — offering an inside look into Tucker’s career, inspirations, and creative journey. The night will conclude with a private LIVE performance of Tucker’s original compositions.Coinciding with Jazz Appreciation Month, this event is intentionally created to celebrate jazz not just through performance, but by learning from and supporting the brilliant minds who continue to shape its legacy.Recognized as one of the most dynamic and versatile musicians of his generation, Wayne Tucker has recorded and toured with Taylor Swift, Elvis Costello, Ne-Yo, David Crosby, Cyrille Aimée, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and many more. As a multi-talented artist, he is also a violinist, vocalist, actor, model, and educator currently serving on the jazz faculty at his alma mater, SUNY Purchase."I wrote this book because I once saw my musical heroes as flawless — until I became one in others' eyes and realized we all face doubts and fears. I wanted to share my journey to remind people that even those we admire struggle. With focus, community, and dedication, we can overcome anything," said Wayne Tucker. "This event is an opportunity to merge the worlds of music and literature, celebrating the legacy of jazz in a deeply personal way."This exclusive gathering will bring together notable figures from the worlds of music, design, and the broader creative community, making it a true celebration of artistic expression.This invite-only event offers a rare opportunity to experience jazz at its finest while engaging with the creative mind behind the music. Limited press invitations are available.EVENT DETAILS:Location: NeueHouse New York, 110 E 25th St, New York, NY 10010Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025Time: 6:00 PMPlease RSVP to NeueHouseEvents@showroomseven.com by April 29ABOUT WAYNE TUCKERWayne Tucker is a Grammy-nominated trumpeter, composer, arranger, violinist, vocalist, actor, model, and educator based in New York City. A magnetic performer known for his soulful sound and versatility, he has released five albums as a bandleader and is the frontman of Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas, performing regularly at iconic venues around the world.Tucker's dynamic career spans work with some of the biggest names in music, from jazz legends like Kurt Elling and Dee Dee Bridgewater to pop and R&B stars including Taylor Swift, Elvis Costello, Ne-Yo, and David Crosby. His playing has been featured on late-night television, film soundtracks, and in stages ranging from intimate jazz clubs to major international festivals.In addition to his work as a performer, Tucker is a dedicated educator, passionate about mentoring the next generation of musicians. He is a faculty member at the prestigious SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music.Tucker's artistry blends the rich traditions of jazz with contemporary influences, creating a fresh and accessible sound that continues to expand audiences for the genre.ABOUT HANK SHTEAMERHank Shteamer is a New York City-based writer, editor, podcaster, and musician. A former Senior Music Editor at Rolling Stone, his bylines also appear in Pitchfork, TIDAL, GQ, JazzTimes, and other leading outlets. He served as executive producer on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast and authored a 33 1/3 book on Ween’s Chocolate and Cheese.In addition to his work as a journalist, Hank collaborates closely with musicians as a composer, drummer, and creative consultant. He has written liner notes for acclaimed artists and labels such as Resonance, Skin Graft, and Smoke Sessions, and has worked on artist bios, live event scripts, and reissue projects—including a deluxe vinyl box set for the cult post-hardcore band craw. As a drummer, he has performed and recorded with boundary-pushing acts like STATS, Skryptor, and Psalm Zero, and currently releases solo material under the name Lake Geode. Hank is also the creator of Heavy Metal Bebop, an ongoing series exploring the deep connections between jazz and heavy music.ABOUT NEUEHOUSENeueHouse is a private workspace and cultural haven designed for the world’s leading creatives, entrepreneurs, and thought pioneers. With iconic locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, NeueHouse serves as a dynamic epicenter where art, culture, and commerce intersect. Through thoughtfully curated programming and exclusive events, it fosters an inspiring environment that cultivates meaningful connections and drives cultural discourse.

