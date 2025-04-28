Governor Phil Scott Appoints Brandon Thrailkill as Caledonia County Sheriff

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he has appointed Brandon Thrailkill of Lyndonville as Caledonia County Sheriff following the passing of former Sheriff James Hemond earlier this spring.

“Brandon has a proven track record of public service in Caledonia County both as a law enforcement officer and as an active member in his community,” said Governor Phil Scott. “As a lifelong resident of Caledonia County, I believe Brandon will serve Vermonters well in this role.”

Thrailkill has served as a law enforcement officer for over 13 years. He most recently served as the state transport deputy for the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department where he rose to the rank of captain within the Department. Prior to that, Thrailkill worked at the Lyndonville Police Department as a patrol officer.

“It’s an absolute honor to have been appointed sheriff to serve the people of Caledonia County. I have big shoes to fill but I look forward to bringing open communication, integrity and continue building trust within the communities we serve,” said Thrailkill. “Caledonia County is my home, and I will lead with purpose and with the community’s wellbeing as a top priority.”

Thrailkill’s appointment is effective immediately.

