Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2025 Results

Atlanta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) has released its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Piedmont's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an audio web cast for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time. The live, listen-only, audio web cast of the call may be accessed on the Company's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar. Dial-in numbers for analysts who plan to actively participate in the call are (888) 506-0062 for participants in the United States and Canada and (973) 528-0011 for international participants. Participant Access Code is 217290. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 13, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 for participants in the United States and Canada and (919) 882-2331 for international participants, followed by conference identification code 52310. A web cast replay will also be available after the conference call in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. During the audio web cast and conference call, the Company's management team will review first quarter 2025 performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion, predominantly unencumbered portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Moody’s (Baa3) and Fitch (BBB-). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.





Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

770-418-8592

investor.relations@piedmontreit.com





Shareholder Services/ Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.