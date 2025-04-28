Submit Release
EZCORP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Record Q2 PLO & Revenues Drive Strong Increase in Profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 11% to $261.8 million.
  • Net income increased 18% to $25.4 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased 25% to $26.1 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.
  • Total revenues increased 7% to $306.3 million, while gross profit increased 6% to $178.5 million.
  • Completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK
Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another impressive quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by record Q2 PLO, which drove strong growth in revenue and pawn service charges. Persistent inflation and economic pressure continue to impact value-conscious consumers who are increasingly turning to us for short-term cash and secondhand goods. Our strengthened operating model and best-in-class customer service also fueled the bottom line, driving a material increase in adjusted EBITDA to $45.1 million, up 23%.

“Our consistent performance across geographies reflects our company-wide commitment to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion. In the U.S., PLO and adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, reflecting strong loan demand, increased average loan size and disciplined cost management. In Latin America, PLO increased 17% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 36%, propelled by robust demand for loans and secondhand goods and our strong operational execution.

“Our disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizes substantial liquidity to drive strong organic growth, pursue value-enhancing acquisitions and investments and meet near-term debt maturities. In March, we completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes, the Company’s largest financing transaction to date, expanding our financial flexibility for continued growth and meaningfully enhancing our capital structure, as we retire our 2025 convertible notes maturing on May 1.

“It was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, and I thank the team for their unwavering commitment to operational excellence as we continue to drive significantly enhanced value for our shareholders.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31 As Reported   Adjusted1
in millions, except per share amounts 2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
               
Total revenues $ 306.3     $ 285.6     $ 318.9     $ 285.6  
Gross profit $ 178.5     $ 167.6     $ 185.0     $ 167.6  
Income before tax $ 34.4     $ 28.7     $ 35.4     $ 28.0  
Net income $ 25.4     $ 21.5     $ 26.1     $ 21.0  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.34     $ 0.28  
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 43.8     $ 37.4     $ 45.1     $ 36.7  
                               
  • PLO increased 11% to $261.8 million, up $26.1 million. On a same-store2 basis, PLO increased 11% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 6%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues due to higher average PLO.
  • PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin at 34%, down from 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.4% of total general merchandise inventory, up 14 basis points.
  • Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.9x.
  • Store expenses increased 2% and were flat on a same-store basis.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 8%, primarily due to labor and a gain on a corporate lease termination in the prior year.
  • Income before taxes was $34.4 million, up 20% from $28.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $505.2 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 and cash from operating activities.

SEGMENT RESULTS
U.S. Pawn

  • PLO ended the quarter at $199.4 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 8%, reflecting higher PSC.
  • PSC increased 9% as a result of higher average PLO, partially offset by lower PLO yield.
  • Merchandise sales increased 2%, and gross margin decreased to 36% from 37%. Aged general merchandise decreased by 14 basis points to 2.8%, or $1.3 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1.5%.
  • Net inventory increased 29%, due to increase in PLO, increase in customer layaways and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.3x, from 2.6x.
  • Store expenses increased 3% (2% on a same-store basis) primarily due to labor, the majority of which was offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
  • Segment contribution increased 16% to $47.1 million.
  • Segment store count remained at 542.

Latin America Pawn

  • PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 1% (17% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO decreased 2% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.
  • Total revenues were up 9% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 3% (18% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC.
  • PSC increased to $28.3 million, up 4% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 5% (21% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 33%. Aged general merchandise increased to 1.9% from 1.4% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Net inventory increased 23% (44% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.2x, from 3.6x.
  • Store expenses decreased 2% (13% increase on a constant currency basis) and decreased 4% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
  • Segment contribution increased 30% to $10.6 million (43% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 42% to $11.6 million.
  • Segment store count increased by one to 742 due to the addition of nine de novo stores, the acquisition of one store, and the consolidation of nine stores.

FORM 10-Q
EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL
EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://registrations.events/direct/NTM1088399. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqptihjy. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call. 

ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index. 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:
Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: (512) 314-2220

       
EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		  Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024   2025   2024
Revenues:              
Merchandise sales $ 169,467     $ 164,687     $ 355,810     $ 344,090  
Jewelry scrapping sales   20,938       13,714       37,670       27,796  
Pawn service charges   115,871       107,163       232,923       213,612  
Other revenues   40       75       83       132  
Total revenues   306,316       285,639       626,486       585,630  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   111,555       106,259       233,379       221,469  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   16,309       11,788       29,251       23,996  
Gross profit   178,452       167,592       363,856       340,165  
Operating expenses:              
Store expenses   116,527       114,582       232,978       225,137  
General and administrative   19,640       18,266       38,309       34,809  
Depreciation and amortization   8,020       8,219       16,355       16,784  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   17       3       25       (169 )
Other income         (765 )           (765 )
Total operating expenses   144,204       140,305       287,667       275,796  
Operating income   34,248       27,287       76,189       64,369  
Interest expense   3,281       3,402       6,428       6,842  
Interest income   (1,875 )     (2,882 )     (3,968 )     (5,521 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates   (1,505 )     (1,719 )     (2,980 )     (2,872 )
Other (income) expense   (65 )     (165 )     913       (436 )
Income before income taxes   34,412       28,651       75,796       66,356  
Income tax expense   9,022       7,172       19,390       16,407  
Net income $ 25,390     $ 21,479     $ 56,406     $ 49,949  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 1.03     $ 0.91  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.74     $ 0.65  
               
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   54,965       55,093       54,895       55,084  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   83,140       83,045       83,247       84,948  
                               


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
           
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,
2025 		  March 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024
           
Assets:          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 505,239     $ 229,111     $ 170,513  
Restricted cash   9,499       8,581       9,294  
Pawn loans   261,830       235,773       274,084  
Pawn service charges receivable, net   42,323       38,268       44,013  
Inventory, net   207,783       163,429       191,923  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   40,283       47,142       39,171  
Total current assets   1,066,957       722,304       728,998  
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates   13,967       13,162       13,329  
Other investments   51,903       51,220       51,900  
Property and equipment, net   64,150       63,306       65,973  
Right-of-use assets, net   229,878       243,752       226,602  
Goodwill   305,239       310,658       306,478  
Intangible assets, net   57,079       61,714       58,451  
Deferred tax asset, net   25,090       26,247       25,362  
Other assets, net   15,365       15,779       16,144  
Total assets $ 1,829,628     $ 1,508,142     $ 1,493,237  
           
Liabilities and equity:          
Current liabilities:          
Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 103,325     $ 34,347     $ 103,072  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   70,843       62,838       85,737  
Customer layaway deposits   31,016       20,352       21,570  
Operating lease liabilities, current   58,855       55,658       58,998  
Total current liabilities   264,039       173,195       269,377  
Long-term debt, net   517,188       326,573       224,256  
Deferred tax liability, net   1,818       465       2,080  
Operating lease liabilities   182,873       197,285       180,616  
Other long-term liabilities   12,135       10,228       12,337  
Total liabilities   978,053       707,746       688,666  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:          
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,043,599 as of March 31, 2025; 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024   520       521       516  
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171   30       30       30  
Additional paid-in capital   347,796       345,174       348,366  
Retained earnings   561,211       477,683       507,206  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (57,982 )     (23,012 )     (51,547 )
Total equity   851,575       800,396       804,571  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,829,628     $ 1,508,142     $ 1,493,237  
                       


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024
   
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 56,406     $ 49,949  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   16,355       16,784  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   725       807  
Non-cash lease expense   28,943       29,514  
Deferred income taxes   10       515  
Other adjustments   (1,241 )     (1,429 )
Provision for inventory reserve   39       183  
Stock compensation expense   5,001       4,844  
Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates   (2,980 )     (2,872 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:      
Pawn service charges receivable   1,547       1,071  
Inventory   (5,390 )     1,617  
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets   444       (8,699 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   (45,490 )     (57,531 )
Customer layaway deposits   9,640       886  
Income taxes   (1,081 )     909  
Net cash provided by operating activities   62,928       36,548  
Investing activities:      
Loans made   (484,611 )     (433,194 )
Loans repaid   284,095       262,970  
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral   198,387       188,351  
Capital expenditures, net   (13,966 )     (13,654 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (79 )     (8,610 )
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate   (509 )     (850 )
Investment in other investments         (15,000 )
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates   1,902       1,745  
Net cash used in investing activities   (14,781 )     (18,242 )
Financing activities:      
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (3,971 )     (3,253 )
Proceeds from borrowings   300,000        
Debt issuance cost   (5,310 )      
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock   (3,997 )     (6,010 )
Payments of finance leases   (266 )     (276 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   286,456       (9,539 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   328       (43 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   334,931       8,724  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   179,807       228,968  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 514,738     $ 237,692  
       


EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
   
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 116,915     $ 52,552     $     $ 169,467     $     $ 169,467  
Jewelry scrapping sales   16,898       4,040             20,938             20,938  
Pawn service charges   87,548       28,323             115,871             115,871  
Other revenues   24       16             40             40  
Total revenues   221,385       84,931             306,316             306,316  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   74,772       36,783             111,555             111,555  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   13,235       3,074             16,309             16,309  
Gross profit   133,378       45,074             178,452             178,452  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   83,532       32,995             116,527             116,527  
General and administrative                           19,640       19,640  
Depreciation and amortization   2,682       1,989             4,671       3,349       8,020  
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other   17                   17             17  
Interest expense                           3,281       3,281  
Interest income         (337 )     (605 )     (942 )     (933 )     (1,875 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates               (1,866 )     (1,866 )     361       (1,505 )
Other expense (income)   4       (137 )           (133 )     68       (65 )
Segment contribution $ 47,143     $ 10,564     $ 2,471     $ 60,178          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 60,178     $ (25,766 )   $ 34,412  
                                   


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 114,849     $ 49,838     $     $ 164,687     $     $ 164,687  
Jewelry scrapping sales   12,686       1,028             13,714             13,714  
Pawn service charges   80,010       27,153             107,163             107,163  
Other revenues   29       15       31       75             75  
Total revenues   207,574       78,034       31       285,639             285,639  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   72,798       33,461             106,259             106,259  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   10,794       994             11,788             11,788  
Gross profit   123,982       43,579       31       167,592             167,592  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   80,840       33,742             114,582             114,582  
General and administrative                           18,266       18,266  
Depreciation and amortization   2,516       2,392             4,908       3,311       8,219  
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other   (30 )     (66 )           (96 )     99       3  
Other income                           (765 )     (765 )
Interest expense                           3,402       3,402  
Interest income         (608 )     (633 )     (1,241 )     (1,641 )     (2,882 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates               (1,719 )     (1,719 )           (1,719 )
Other expense (income)         1       14       15       (180 )     (165 )
Segment contribution $ 40,656     $ 8,118     $ 2,369     $ 51,143          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 51,143     $ (22,492 )   $ 28,651  
                                   


  Six Months Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 245,715     $ 110,095     $     $ 355,810     $     $ 355,810  
Jewelry scrapping sales   32,396       5,274             37,670             37,670  
Pawn service charges   175,424       57,499             232,923             232,923  
Other revenues   51       32             83             83  
Total revenues   453,586       172,900             626,486             626,486  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   156,328       77,051             233,379             233,379  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   25,203       4,048             29,251             29,251  
Gross profit   272,055       91,801             363,856             363,856  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   166,621       66,357             232,978             232,978  
General and administrative                           38,309       38,309  
Depreciation and amortization   5,399       4,035             9,434       6,921       16,355  
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other   17       8             25             25  
Interest expense                           6,428       6,428  
Interest income         (539 )     (1,199 )     (1,738 )     (2,230 )     (3,968 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates               (3,489 )     (3,489 )     509       (2,980 )
Other (income) loss   (7 )     (208 )           (215 )     1,128       913  
Segment contribution   100,025       22,148     $ 4,688     $ 126,861          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 126,861     $ (51,065 )   $ 75,796  
                                   


  Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 240,362     $ 103,728     $     $ 344,090     $     $ 344,090  
Jewelry scrapping sales   25,501       2,295             27,796             27,796  
Pawn service charges   159,083       54,529             213,612             213,612  
Other revenues   66       31       35       132             132  
Total revenues   425,012       160,583       35       585,630             585,630  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   151,507       69,962             221,469             221,469  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   22,078       1,918             23,996             23,996  
Gross profit   251,427       88,703       35       340,165             340,165  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   158,095       67,042             225,137             225,137  
General and administrative                           34,809       34,809  
Depreciation and amortization   5,140       4,731             9,871       6,913       16,784  
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other   (4 )     (262 )           (266 )     97       (169 )
Other income                           (765 )     (765 )
Interest expense                           6,842       6,842  
Interest income         (1,028 )     (1,206 )     (2,234 )     (3,287 )     (5,521 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates               (2,872 )     (2,872 )           (2,872 )
Other (income) expense         (47 )     15       (32 )     (404 )     (436 )
Segment contribution $ 88,196     $ 18,267     $ 4,098     $ 110,561          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 110,561     $ (44,205 )   $ 66,356  
                                   


EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
  U.S. Pawn
 		  Latin America
Pawn		   Consolidated
               
As of December 31, 2024   542       741       1,283  
New locations opened         9       9  
Locations acquired         1       1  
Locations combined or closed         (9 )     (9 )
As of March 31, 2025   542       742       1,284  
                       


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Consolidated
           
As of December 31, 2023   530       707       1,237  
New locations opened         9       9  
Locations acquired   6             6  
Locations combined or closed   (1 )     (5 )     (6 )
As of March 31, 2024   535       711       1,246  
                       


  Six Months Ended March 31, 2025
  U.S. Pawn
 		  Latin America
Pawn		   Consolidated
               
As of September 30, 2024   542       737       1,279  
New locations opened         13       13  
Locations acquired         1       1  
Locations combined or closed         (9 )     (9 )
As of March 31, 2025   542       742       1,284  
                       


  Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
  U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Consolidated
           
As of September 30, 2023   529       702       1,231  
New locations opened         14       14  
Locations acquired   7             7  
Locations combined or closed   (1 )     (5 )     (6 )
As of March 31, 2024   535       711       1,246  
                       

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:

  March 31,   Three Months Ended
March 31, 		  Six Months Ended
March 31,
  2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
                                               
Mexican peso   20.4       16.6       20.4       17.0       20.3       17.3  
Guatemalan quetzal   7.6       7.6       7.6       7.6       7.5       7.6  
Honduran lempira   25.2       24.4       25.2       24.4       25.0       24.4  
Australian dollar   1.6       1.5       1.6       1.5       1.6       1.5  
                                               

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in millions) 2025   2024
       
Net income $ 25.4     $ 21.5  
Interest expense   3.3       3.4  
Interest income   (1.9 )     (2.9 )
Income tax expense   9.0       7.2  
Depreciation and amortization   8.0       8.2  
EBITDA $ 43.8     $ 37.4  
               


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted EPS   EBITDA
                           
2025 Q2 Reported $ 306.3     $ 178.5     $ 34.4     $ 9.0     $ 25.4     $ 0.33     $ 43.8  
FX Impact               0.1             0.1             0.1  
Constant Currency   12.6       6.5       0.9       0.3       0.6       0.01       1.2  
2025 Q2 Adjusted $ 318.9     $ 185.0     $ 35.4     $ 9.3     $ 26.1     $ 0.34     $ 45.1  
                                                       


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted EPS   EBITDA
                           
2024 Q2 Reported $ 285.6     $ 167.6     $ 28.7     $ 7.2     $ 21.5     $ 0.29     $ 37.4  
Corporate Lease Termination               (0.8 )     (0.2 )     (0.6 )     (0.01 )     (0.8 )
FX Impact               0.1             0.1             0.1  
2024 Q2 Adjusted $ 285.6     $ 167.6     $ 28.0     $ 7.0     $ 21.0     $ 0.28     $ 36.7  
                                                       


  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 		  Six Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(in millions) U.S. Dollar
Amount		   Percentage
Change YOY		   U.S. Dollar
Amount		   Percentage
Change YOY
               
Consolidated revenues $ 306.3       7 %   $ 626.5       7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   12.6           22.0      
Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 318.9       12 %   $ 648.5       11 %
               
Consolidated gross profit $ 178.5       6 %   $ 363.9       7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   6.5           11.3      
Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 185.0       10 %   $ 375.2       10 %
               
Consolidated net inventory $ 207.8       27 %   $ 207.8       27 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   8.7           8.7      
Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 216.5       32 %   $ 216.5       32 %
               
Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 45.1       3 %   $ 91.8       3 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   6.5           11.3      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 51.6       18 %   $ 103.1       16 %
               
Latin America Pawn PLO $ 62.4       1 %   $ 62.4       1 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   10.0           10.0      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 72.4       17 %   $ 72.4       17 %
               
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 28.3       4 %   $ 57.5       5 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   3.9           6.7      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 32.2       19 %   $ 64.2       18 %
               
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 52.6       5 %   $ 110.1       6 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   7.9           14.5      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 60.5       21 %   $ 124.6       20 %
               
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 10.6       30 %   $ 22.2       21 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   1.0           2.0      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 11.6       43 %   $ 24.2       32 %
                               

