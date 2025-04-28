EZCORP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Record Q2 PLO & Revenues Drive Strong Increase in Profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 11% to $261.8 million.

Net income increased 18% to $25.4 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased 25% to $26.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.

Total revenues increased 7% to $306.3 million, while gross profit increased 6% to $178.5 million.

Completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.





CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another impressive quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by record Q2 PLO, which drove strong growth in revenue and pawn service charges. Persistent inflation and economic pressure continue to impact value-conscious consumers who are increasingly turning to us for short-term cash and secondhand goods. Our strengthened operating model and best-in-class customer service also fueled the bottom line, driving a material increase in adjusted EBITDA to $45.1 million, up 23%.

“Our consistent performance across geographies reflects our company-wide commitment to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion. In the U.S., PLO and adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, reflecting strong loan demand, increased average loan size and disciplined cost management. In Latin America, PLO increased 17% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 36%, propelled by robust demand for loans and secondhand goods and our strong operational execution.

“Our disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizes substantial liquidity to drive strong organic growth, pursue value-enhancing acquisitions and investments and meet near-term debt maturities. In March, we completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes, the Company’s largest financing transaction to date, expanding our financial flexibility for continued growth and meaningfully enhancing our capital structure, as we retire our 2025 convertible notes maturing on May 1.

“It was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, and I thank the team for their unwavering commitment to operational excellence as we continue to drive significantly enhanced value for our shareholders.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31 As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

2025

2024

Total revenues $ 306.3 $ 285.6 $ 318.9 $ 285.6 Gross profit $ 178.5 $ 167.6 $ 185.0 $ 167.6 Income before tax $ 34.4 $ 28.7 $ 35.4 $ 28.0 Net income $ 25.4 $ 21.5 $ 26.1 $ 21.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 43.8 $ 37.4 $ 45.1 $ 36.7

PLO increased 11% to $261.8 million, up $26.1 million. On a same-store2 basis, PLO increased 11% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.

Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 6%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues due to higher average PLO.

PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales gross margin at 34%, down from 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.4% of total general merchandise inventory, up 14 basis points.

Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.9x.

Store expenses increased 2% and were flat on a same-store basis.

General and administrative expenses increased 8%, primarily due to labor and a gain on a corporate lease termination in the prior year.

Income before taxes was $34.4 million, up 20% from $28.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $505.2 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 and cash from operating activities.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO ended the quarter at $199.4 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.

Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 8%, reflecting higher PSC.

PSC increased 9% as a result of higher average PLO, partially offset by lower PLO yield.

Merchandise sales increased 2%, and gross margin decreased to 36% from 37%. Aged general merchandise decreased by 14 basis points to 2.8%, or $1.3 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1.5%.

Net inventory increased 29%, due to increase in PLO, increase in customer layaways and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.3x, from 2.6x.

Store expenses increased 3% (2% on a same-store basis) primarily due to labor, the majority of which was offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.

Segment contribution increased 16% to $47.1 million.

Segment store count remained at 542.





Latin America Pawn

PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 1% (17% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO decreased 2% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.

Total revenues were up 9% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 3% (18% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC.

PSC increased to $28.3 million, up 4% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales increased 5% (21% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 33%. Aged general merchandise increased to 1.9% from 1.4% of total general merchandise inventory.

Net inventory increased 23% (44% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.2x, from 3.6x.

Store expenses decreased 2% (13% increase on a constant currency basis) and decreased 4% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.

Segment contribution increased 30% to $10.6 million (43% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 42% to $11.6 million.

Segment store count increased by one to 742 due to the addition of nine de novo stores, the acquisition of one store, and the consolidation of nine stores.





FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://registrations.events/direct/NTM1088399. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqptihjy. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: (512) 314-2220

EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 169,467 $ 164,687 $ 355,810 $ 344,090 Jewelry scrapping sales 20,938 13,714 37,670 27,796 Pawn service charges 115,871 107,163 232,923 213,612 Other revenues 40 75 83 132 Total revenues 306,316 285,639 626,486 585,630 Merchandise cost of goods sold 111,555 106,259 233,379 221,469 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 16,309 11,788 29,251 23,996 Gross profit 178,452 167,592 363,856 340,165 Operating expenses: Store expenses 116,527 114,582 232,978 225,137 General and administrative 19,640 18,266 38,309 34,809 Depreciation and amortization 8,020 8,219 16,355 16,784 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 3 25 (169 ) Other income — (765 ) — (765 ) Total operating expenses 144,204 140,305 287,667 275,796 Operating income 34,248 27,287 76,189 64,369 Interest expense 3,281 3,402 6,428 6,842 Interest income (1,875 ) (2,882 ) (3,968 ) (5,521 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,505 ) (1,719 ) (2,980 ) (2,872 ) Other (income) expense (65 ) (165 ) 913 (436 ) Income before income taxes 34,412 28,651 75,796 66,356 Income tax expense 9,022 7,172 19,390 16,407 Net income $ 25,390 $ 21,479 $ 56,406 $ 49,949 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 1.03 $ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.74 $ 0.65 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 54,965 55,093 54,895 55,084 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,140 83,045 83,247 84,948





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 505,239 $ 229,111 $ 170,513 Restricted cash 9,499 8,581 9,294 Pawn loans 261,830 235,773 274,084 Pawn service charges receivable, net 42,323 38,268 44,013 Inventory, net 207,783 163,429 191,923 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,283 47,142 39,171 Total current assets 1,066,957 722,304 728,998 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 13,967 13,162 13,329 Other investments 51,903 51,220 51,900 Property and equipment, net 64,150 63,306 65,973 Right-of-use assets, net 229,878 243,752 226,602 Goodwill 305,239 310,658 306,478 Intangible assets, net 57,079 61,714 58,451 Deferred tax asset, net 25,090 26,247 25,362 Other assets, net 15,365 15,779 16,144 Total assets $ 1,829,628 $ 1,508,142 $ 1,493,237 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 103,325 $ 34,347 $ 103,072 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,843 62,838 85,737 Customer layaway deposits 31,016 20,352 21,570 Operating lease liabilities, current 58,855 55,658 58,998 Total current liabilities 264,039 173,195 269,377 Long-term debt, net 517,188 326,573 224,256 Deferred tax liability, net 1,818 465 2,080 Operating lease liabilities 182,873 197,285 180,616 Other long-term liabilities 12,135 10,228 12,337 Total liabilities 978,053 707,746 688,666 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,043,599 as of March 31, 2025; 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024 520 521 516 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 347,796 345,174 348,366 Retained earnings 561,211 477,683 507,206 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,982 ) (23,012 ) (51,547 ) Total equity 851,575 800,396 804,571 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,829,628 $ 1,508,142 $ 1,493,237





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 56,406 $ 49,949 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,355 16,784 Amortization of deferred financing costs 725 807 Non-cash lease expense 28,943 29,514 Deferred income taxes 10 515 Other adjustments (1,241 ) (1,429 ) Provision for inventory reserve 39 183 Stock compensation expense 5,001 4,844 Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (2,980 ) (2,872 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Pawn service charges receivable 1,547 1,071 Inventory (5,390 ) 1,617 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 444 (8,699 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (45,490 ) (57,531 ) Customer layaway deposits 9,640 886 Income taxes (1,081 ) 909 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,928 36,548 Investing activities: Loans made (484,611 ) (433,194 ) Loans repaid 284,095 262,970 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 198,387 188,351 Capital expenditures, net (13,966 ) (13,654 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (79 ) (8,610 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (509 ) (850 ) Investment in other investments — (15,000 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 1,902 1,745 Net cash used in investing activities (14,781 ) (18,242 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,971 ) (3,253 ) Proceeds from borrowings 300,000 — Debt issuance cost (5,310 ) — Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (3,997 ) (6,010 ) Payments of finance leases (266 ) (276 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 286,456 (9,539 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 328 (43 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 334,931 8,724 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,807 228,968 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 514,738 $ 237,692





EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

Investments Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 116,915 $ 52,552 $ — $ 169,467 $ — $ 169,467 Jewelry scrapping sales 16,898 4,040 — 20,938 — 20,938 Pawn service charges 87,548 28,323 — 115,871 — 115,871 Other revenues 24 16 — 40 — 40 Total revenues 221,385 84,931 — 306,316 — 306,316 Merchandise cost of goods sold 74,772 36,783 — 111,555 — 111,555 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 13,235 3,074 — 16,309 — 16,309 Gross profit 133,378 45,074 — 178,452 — 178,452 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 83,532 32,995 — 116,527 — 116,527 General and administrative — — — — 19,640 19,640 Depreciation and amortization 2,682 1,989 — 4,671 3,349 8,020 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 — — 17 — 17 Interest expense — — — — 3,281 3,281 Interest income — (337 ) (605 ) (942 ) (933 ) (1,875 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,866 ) (1,866 ) 361 (1,505 ) Other expense (income) 4 (137 ) — (133 ) 68 (65 ) Segment contribution $ 47,143 $ 10,564 $ 2,471 $ 60,178 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 60,178 $ (25,766 ) $ 34,412





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

Investments Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 114,849 $ 49,838 $ — $ 164,687 $ — $ 164,687 Jewelry scrapping sales 12,686 1,028 — 13,714 — 13,714 Pawn service charges 80,010 27,153 — 107,163 — 107,163 Other revenues 29 15 31 75 — 75 Total revenues 207,574 78,034 31 285,639 — 285,639 Merchandise cost of goods sold 72,798 33,461 — 106,259 — 106,259 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 10,794 994 — 11,788 — 11,788 Gross profit 123,982 43,579 31 167,592 — 167,592 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 80,840 33,742 — 114,582 — 114,582 General and administrative — — — — 18,266 18,266 Depreciation and amortization 2,516 2,392 — 4,908 3,311 8,219 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (30 ) (66 ) — (96 ) 99 3 Other income — — — — (765 ) (765 ) Interest expense — — — — 3,402 3,402 Interest income — (608 ) (633 ) (1,241 ) (1,641 ) (2,882 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,719 ) (1,719 ) — (1,719 ) Other expense (income) — 1 14 15 (180 ) (165 ) Segment contribution $ 40,656 $ 8,118 $ 2,369 $ 51,143 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 51,143 $ (22,492 ) $ 28,651





Six Months Ended March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

Investments Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 245,715 $ 110,095 $ — $ 355,810 $ — $ 355,810 Jewelry scrapping sales 32,396 5,274 — 37,670 — 37,670 Pawn service charges 175,424 57,499 — 232,923 — 232,923 Other revenues 51 32 — 83 — 83 Total revenues 453,586 172,900 — 626,486 — 626,486 Merchandise cost of goods sold 156,328 77,051 — 233,379 — 233,379 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 25,203 4,048 — 29,251 — 29,251 Gross profit 272,055 91,801 — 363,856 — 363,856 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 166,621 66,357 — 232,978 — 232,978 General and administrative — — — — 38,309 38,309 Depreciation and amortization 5,399 4,035 — 9,434 6,921 16,355 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 8 — 25 — 25 Interest expense — — — — 6,428 6,428 Interest income — (539 ) (1,199 ) (1,738 ) (2,230 ) (3,968 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — (3,489 ) (3,489 ) 509 (2,980 ) Other (income) loss (7 ) (208 ) — (215 ) 1,128 913 Segment contribution 100,025 22,148 $ 4,688 $ 126,861 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 126,861 $ (51,065 ) $ 75,796





Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

Investments Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 240,362 $ 103,728 $ — $ 344,090 $ — $ 344,090 Jewelry scrapping sales 25,501 2,295 — 27,796 — 27,796 Pawn service charges 159,083 54,529 — 213,612 — 213,612 Other revenues 66 31 35 132 — 132 Total revenues 425,012 160,583 35 585,630 — 585,630 Merchandise cost of goods sold 151,507 69,962 — 221,469 — 221,469 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 22,078 1,918 — 23,996 — 23,996 Gross profit 251,427 88,703 35 340,165 — 340,165 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 158,095 67,042 — 225,137 — 225,137 General and administrative — — — — 34,809 34,809 Depreciation and amortization 5,140 4,731 — 9,871 6,913 16,784 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (4 ) (262 ) — (266 ) 97 (169 ) Other income — — — — (765 ) (765 ) Interest expense — — — — 6,842 6,842 Interest income — (1,028 ) (1,206 ) (2,234 ) (3,287 ) (5,521 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (2,872 ) (2,872 ) — (2,872 ) Other (income) expense — (47 ) 15 (32 ) (404 ) (436 ) Segment contribution $ 88,196 $ 18,267 $ 4,098 $ 110,561 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 110,561 $ (44,205 ) $ 66,356





EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 U.S. Pawn

Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of December 31, 2024 542 741 1,283 New locations opened — 9 9 Locations acquired — 1 1 Locations combined or closed — (9 ) (9 ) As of March 31, 2025 542 742 1,284





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of December 31, 2023 530 707 1,237 New locations opened — 9 9 Locations acquired 6 — 6 Locations combined or closed (1 ) (5 ) (6 ) As of March 31, 2024 535 711 1,246





Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 U.S. Pawn

Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2024 542 737 1,279 New locations opened — 13 13 Locations acquired — 1 1 Locations combined or closed — (9 ) (9 ) As of March 31, 2025 542 742 1,284





Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2023 529 702 1,231 New locations opened — 14 14 Locations acquired 7 — 7 Locations combined or closed (1 ) (5 ) (6 ) As of March 31, 2024 535 711 1,246

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:

March 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Mexican peso 20.4 16.6 20.4 17.0 20.3 17.3 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.6 Honduran lempira 25.2 24.4 25.2 24.4 25.0 24.4 Australian dollar 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.5

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 Net income $ 25.4 $ 21.5 Interest expense 3.3 3.4 Interest income (1.9 ) (2.9 ) Income tax expense 9.0 7.2 Depreciation and amortization 8.0 8.2 EBITDA $ 43.8 $ 37.4





Total

Revenues Gross

Profit Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2025 Q2 Reported $ 306.3 $ 178.5 $ 34.4 $ 9.0 $ 25.4 $ 0.33 $ 43.8 FX Impact — — 0.1 — 0.1 — 0.1 Constant Currency 12.6 6.5 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.01 1.2 2025 Q2 Adjusted $ 318.9 $ 185.0 $ 35.4 $ 9.3 $ 26.1 $ 0.34 $ 45.1





Total

Revenues Gross

Profit Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2024 Q2 Reported $ 285.6 $ 167.6 $ 28.7 $ 7.2 $ 21.5 $ 0.29 $ 37.4 Corporate Lease Termination — — (0.8 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.01 ) (0.8 ) FX Impact — — 0.1 — 0.1 — 0.1 2024 Q2 Adjusted $ 285.6 $ 167.6 $ 28.0 $ 7.0 $ 21.0 $ 0.28 $ 36.7





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Six Months Ended

March 31, 2025 (in millions) U.S. Dollar

Amount Percentage

Change YOY U.S. Dollar

Amount Percentage

Change YOY Consolidated revenues $ 306.3 7 % $ 626.5 7 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 12.6 22.0 Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 318.9 12 % $ 648.5 11 % Consolidated gross profit $ 178.5 6 % $ 363.9 7 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 6.5 11.3 Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 185.0 10 % $ 375.2 10 % Consolidated net inventory $ 207.8 27 % $ 207.8 27 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 8.7 8.7 Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 216.5 32 % $ 216.5 32 % Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 45.1 3 % $ 91.8 3 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 6.5 11.3 Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 51.6 18 % $ 103.1 16 % Latin America Pawn PLO $ 62.4 1 % $ 62.4 1 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 10.0 10.0 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 72.4 17 % $ 72.4 17 % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 28.3 4 % $ 57.5 5 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 3.9 6.7 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 32.2 19 % $ 64.2 18 % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 52.6 5 % $ 110.1 6 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 7.9 14.5 Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 60.5 21 % $ 124.6 20 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 10.6 30 % $ 22.2 21 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 1.0 2.0 Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 11.6 43 % $ 24.2 32 %

