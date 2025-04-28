Submit Release
Woodward Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

~Results in Line with Expectations, on Track to Deliver Full-Year Guidance~

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter Overview

  Second Quarter 2025   Year to Date – Fiscal Year 2025
Net sales $884M, 6%   $1,656M, 2%
Net earnings $109M, 12%   $196M, 5%
Adjusted net earnings1 $103M, 3%   $186M, -3%
Earnings per share (EPS) $1.78, 14%   $3.20, 6%
Adjusted EPS1 $1.69, 4%   $3.04, -1%
Cash from operations $78M, -20%   $112M, -22%
Free cash flow1 $59M, -28%   $60M, -31%


"Our strong second quarter results were in line with our expectations, reflecting the dedication of our members in a volatile environment,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Aerospace segment growth was driven by continued strong demand for smart defense, and robust commercial aftermarket activity fueled by high utilization of legacy aircraft. This was partially offset by lower commercial OEM and defense aftermarket activity. Our Industrial business delivered double-digit sales growth in power generation, oil and gas, and marine transportation combined. This was offset by an anticipated decline in China on-highway natural gas truck sales.”

“Based on what we know today, we are confident in Woodward’s ability to manage the announced tariff levels and current operating environment in the second half of the fiscal year. We are raising the low end of our sales and earnings guidance and reaffirming the other elements of our full-year outlook. Our long-term value proposition remains intact, and we are committed to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value.”


Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results

Total Company Results  
                                     
    Three Months Ended March 31     Six Months Ended March 31  
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts   2025     2024     Year over Year     2025     2024     Year over Year  
Income Statement                                    
Total Sales   $ 884     $ 835       6 %   $ 1,656     $ 1,622       2 %
Net Earnings     109       98       12 %     196       188       5 %
Adjusted Net Earnings     103       101       3 %     186       191       -3 %
EPS   $ 1.78     $ 1.56       14 %   $ 3.20     $ 3.02       6 %
Adjusted EPS   $ 1.69     $ 1.62       4 %   $ 3.04     $ 3.07       -1 %
EBIT1     144       131       10 %     257       251       2 %
Adjusted EBIT1     136       135       1 %     243       254       -4 %
Effective Tax Rate     18.1 %     19.1 %   -100 bps     16.5 %     18.6 %   -210 bps
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate1     17.7 %     19.3 %   -160 bps     16.1 %     18.6 %   -250 bps
                                     
Cash Flow and Financial Position                                    
Cash from Operating Activities   $ 78     $ 97       -20 %   $ 112     $ 144       -22 %
Capital Expenditures     18       14       27 %     52       56       -8 %
Free Cash Flow     59       83       -28 %     60       88       -31 %
                                     
Dividends Paid     17       15       10 %     31       28       11 %
Share Repurchases     44       -       100 %     79       -       100 %
Total Debt                             912       791       15 %
EBITDALeverage                     1.5x     1.2x        


Segment Results

Aerospace  
    Three Months Ended March 31     Six Months Ended March 31  
Dollars in millions   2025     2024     Year over Year     2025     2024     Year over Year  
Commercial OEM   $ 167     $ 184       -9 %   $ 322     $ 355       -9 %
Commercial Aftermarket     202       164       23 %     366       301       21 %
Defense OEM     138       91       52 %     251       184       36 %
Defense Aftermarket     54       59       -8 %     118       118       0 %
                                     
Revenue     562       498       13 %     1,056       958       10 %
Segment Earnings     125       98       27 %     219       177       24 %
Segment Margin %     22.2 %     19.8 %   240 bps     20.8 %     18.5 %   230 bps
                                     

The increase in Aerospace segment earnings in the second quarter was primarily a result of price realization and volume, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.

The increase in Aerospace segment earnings for the six months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily a result of price realization, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.

Industrial  
    Three Months Ended March 31     Six Months Ended March 31  
Dollars in millions   2025     2024     Year over Year     2025     2024     Year over Year  
Transportation   $ 142     $ 174       -18 %   $ 258     $ 348       -26 %
Power generation     111       107       4 %     216       205       6 %
Oil and gas     69       57       21 %     126       111       14 %
                                     
Revenue     322       338       -5 %     601       664       -10 %
Segment Earnings     46       65       -30 %     86       132       -35 %
Segment Margin %     14.3 %     19.3 %   -500 bps     14.3 %     19.9 %   -560 bps


The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the second quarter was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.

The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the six months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.

Nonsegment  
    Three Months Ended March 31     Six Months Ended March 31  
Dollars in millions   2025     2024     Year over Year     2025     2024     Year over Year  
Nonsegment Expense   $ (27 )   $ (33 )     -19 %   $ (49 )   $ (59 )     -17 %
Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1     (34 )     (29 )     20 %     (62 )     (55 )     12 %
                                     


Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Woodward is raising the low end of its sales and Adjusted EPS guidance while reaffirming the other elements of its full-year outlook. This updated guidance reflects strong year-to-date performance and the expected impact of announced tariffs. The Company’s revised guidance does not incorporate potential effects from further escalation of announced tariff levels, significant changes in customer demand, or recession in the U.S. or globally. For the fiscal year 2025, Woodward now expects the following:

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revised Guidance
(In millions, except per share amount and percentages)
    Prior       Revised  
    FY25 Guidance issued on       FY25 Guidance issued on  
    February 3, 2025       April 28, 2025  
Total Company              
Sales   $3,300 - $3,500       $3,375 - $3,500  
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate   ~19%       No Change  
Free Cash Flow   $350 - $400       No change  
Capital Expenditures   ~$115       No change  
Shares   ~61.5       No change  
Adjusted EPS   $5.85 - $6.25       $5.95 - $6.25  
               
Segment Data              
Aerospace              
Sales Growth   Up 6% to 13%       Up 8% to 13%  
Segment Earnings (% of Sales)   20% - 21%       No change  
Industrial              
Sales Growth   Down 7% to 11%       Down 7% to 9%  
Segment Earnings (% of Sales)   13% - 14%       No change  


Conference Call

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, April 28, 2025, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending March 31, 2025, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal 2025. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the Company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to manage tariffs and the current operating environment; our long-term value proposition and ability to achieve sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value; and statements regarding our business, expectations and guidance for fiscal year 2025, including our guidance for sales, segment sales as compared to the prior fiscal year, adjusted earnings per share, segment earnings margin, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions and expectations regarding our guidance and the factors that may impact guidance, and anticipated trends in our business and markets. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including a potential global recession and the impact on customer demand; (2) changes in or uncertainty with respect to global trade and economic policy, including tariff levels and other retaliatory measures; (3) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (4) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (5) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (6) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (67) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (8) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (9) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (10) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS  
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                       
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		    Six Months Ended
March 31, 		 
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Net sales $ 883,629     $ 835,343     $ 1,656,354     $ 1,622,073  
Costs and expenses:                      
Cost of goods sold   643,530       600,954       1,226,621       1,183,335  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   83,842       81,447       153,538       155,958  
Research and development costs   37,230       36,465       67,437       67,259  
Interest expense   11,889       11,530       24,230       22,966  
Interest income   (1,021 )     (1,293 )     (2,398 )     (2,766 )
Other (income) expense, net   (24,804 )     (14,384 )     (47,891 )     (35,023 )
Total costs and expenses   750,666       714,719       1,421,537       1,391,729  
Earnings before income taxes   132,963       120,624       234,817       230,344  
Income taxes   24,014       23,068       38,777       42,744  
Net earnings $ 108,949     $ 97,556     $ 196,040     $ 187,600  
                       
Earnings per share amounts:                      
Basic earnings per share $ 1.83     $ 1.61     $ 3.30     $ 3.12  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.78     $ 1.56     $ 3.20     $ 3.02  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                      
Basic   59,432       60,427       59,323       60,223  
Diluted   61,344       62,365       61,258       62,106  
                       
Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.53     $ 0.47  



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited - in thousands)  
           
  March 31,     September 30,  
  2025     2024  
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,141     $ 282,270  
Accounts receivable   831,500       770,066  
Inventories   634,508       609,092  
Income taxes receivable   21,280       22,016  
Other current assets   60,508       60,167  
Total current assets   1,911,937       1,743,611  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   929,357       940,715  
Goodwill   791,989       806,643  
Intangible assets, net   412,186       440,419  
Deferred income tax assets   85,631       84,392  
Other assets   362,369       353,135  
Total assets $ 4,493,469     $ 4,368,915  
           
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity          
Current liabilities:          
Short-term debt $ 261,100     $ 217,000  
Current portion of long-term debt   160,989       85,719  
Accounts payable   269,318       287,457  
Income taxes payable   46,025       40,692  
Accrued liabilities   242,285       292,642  
Total current liabilities   979,717       923,510  
Long-term debt, less current portion   489,821       569,751  
Deferred income tax liabilities   117,984       121,858  
Other liabilities   568,440       577,380  
Total liabilities   2,155,962       2,192,499  
Stockholders’ equity   2,337,507       2,176,416  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,493,469     $ 4,368,915  



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited - in thousands)  
           
  Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 112,341     $ 144,118  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment   (51,990 )     (56,301 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   33       51  
Proceeds from business divestitures   44,896       600  
Payments for short-term investments   -       (3,723 )
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments   2,923       9,732  
Net cash used in investing activities   (4,138 )     (49,641 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Cash dividends paid   (31,453 )     (28,327 )
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock   49,717       43,087  
Payments for repurchases of common stock   (79,493 )     -  
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings   1,350,200       1,539,100  
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings   (1,306,100 )     (1,397,800 )
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations   (473 )     (75,472 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (17,602 )     80,588  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (8,730 )     4,420  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   81,871       179,485  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   282,270       137,447  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 364,141     $ 316,932  


 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
SEGMENT NET SALES AND NET EARNINGS  
(Unaudited - in thousands)  
                       
  Three Months Ended March 31,     Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Net sales:                      
Aerospace $ 561,729     $ 497,512     $ 1,055,611     $ 958,268  
Industrial   321,900       337,831       600,743       663,805  
Total consolidated net sales $ 883,629     $ 835,343     $ 1,656,354     $ 1,622,073  
Segment earnings*:                      
Aerospace $ 124,616     $ 98,451     $ 219,341     $ 177,453  
As a percent of segment net sales   22.2 %     19.8 %     20.8 %     18.5 %
Industrial   45,967       65,244       86,164       132,125  
As a percent of segment net sales   14.3 %     19.3 %     14.3 %     19.9 %
Total segment earnings   170,583       163,695       305,505       309,578  
Nonsegment expenses   (26,752 )     (32,834 )     (48,856 )     (59,034 )
EBIT   143,831       130,861       256,649       250,544  
Interest expense, net   (10,868 )     (10,237 )     (21,832 )     (20,200 )
Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 132,963     $ 120,624     $ 234,817     $ 230,344  
                       
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
                       
Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 18,416     $ 14,489     $ 51,990     $ 56,301  
Depreciation expense $ 20,794     $ 20,607     $ 41,756     $ 40,833  




Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1  
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                       
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
  Net Earnings     Earnings Per Share     Net Earnings     Earnings Per Share  
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 108,949     $ 1.78     $ 97,556     $ 1.56  
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:                      
Product rationalizationa   (11,163 )     (0.18 )     -       -  
Business development activitiesb   3,793       0.06       1,664       0.03  
Certain non-restructuring separation costsb   -       -       2,666       0.04  
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments   1,811       0.03       (1,061 )     (0.01 )
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments   (5,559 )     (0.09 )     3,269       0.06  
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 103,390     $ 1.69     $ 100,825     $ 1.62  
                       
  1. Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1  
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                       
  Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
  Net Earnings     Earnings Per Share     Net Earnings     Earnings Per Share  
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 196,040     $ 3.20     $ 187,600     $ 3.02  
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:                      
Product rationalizationa   (20,524 )     (0.33 )     -       -  
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisitiona   -       -       (4,803 )     (0.08 )
Business development activitiesb   7,310       0.12       5,902       0.10  
                               
Certain non-restructuring separation costsb   -       -       2,666       0.04  
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments   3,130       0.05       (729 )     (0.01 )
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments   (10,084 )     (0.16 )     3,036       0.05  
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 185,956     $ 3.04     $ 190,636     $ 3.07  
                       
  1. Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED INCOME TAX EXPENSE1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended March 31,     Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP) $ 24,014     $ 23,068     $ 38,777     $ 42,744  
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net income adjustments   (1,811 )     1,061       (3,130 )     729  
Adjusted income tax expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 22,203     $ 24,129     $ 35,647     $ 43,473  
Adjusted effective tax rate (Non-U.S. GAAP)   17.7 %     19.3 %     16.1 %     18.6 %
                       



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,     Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 108,949     $ 97,556     $ 196,040     $ 187,600  
Income tax expense   24,014       23,068       38,777       42,744  
Interest expense   11,889       11,530       24,230       22,966  
Interest income   (1,021 )     (1,293 )     (2,398 )     (2,766 )
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)   143,831       130,861       256,649       250,544  
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments*   (7,370 )     4,330       (13,214 )     3,765  
Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 136,461     $ 135,191     $ 243,435     $ 254,309  
                       
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.  



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,     Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 108,949     $ 97,556     $ 196,040     $ 187,600  
Income tax expense   24,014       23,068       38,777       42,744  
Interest expense   11,889       11,530       24,230       22,966  
Interest income   (1,021 )     (1,293 )     (2,398 )     (2,766 )
Amortization of intangible assets   6,772       8,618       13,686       17,217  
Depreciation expense   20,794       20,607       41,756       40,833  
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)   171,397       160,086       312,091       308,594  
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments*   (7,370 )     4,330       (13,214 )     3,765  
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 164,027     $ 164,416     $ 298,877     $ 312,359  
                       
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.  



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,     Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 26,752     $ 32,834     $ 48,856     $ 59,034  
Product rationalization   11,163       -       20,524     -  
Business development activities   (3,793 )     (1,664 )     (7,310 )     (5,902 )
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition   -       -       -       4,803  
Certain non-recurring separation costs   -       (2,666 )     -       (2,666 )
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 34,122     $ 28,504     $ 62,070     $ 55,269  



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1  
(Unaudited - in thousands)  
           
  Six Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 112,341     $ 144,118  
Payments for property, plant, and equipment   (51,990 )     (56,301 )
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 60,351     $ 87,817  
 

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable (i) product rationalization, (ii) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (iii) costs related to business development activities, and (iv) certain non-restructuring separation costs. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to gains related to the elimination of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, and (ii) business development activities. 

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA, and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

2Website, Facebook, X: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn page, Facebook page, and X handle as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact: Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com

