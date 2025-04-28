Submit Release
Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on or about May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2025.

About ASTEC

Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

