Pool Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

COVINGTON, La., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 5, 2025. Conference participation will be virtual and consist of investor meetings and a fireside chat.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

