Sutro Biopharma to Highlight its Next-Generation Exatecan and Dual-Payload ADC Programs in Presentations at AACR 2025

- Preclinical findings show STRO-004's promising anti-tumor activity and favorable safety profile -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced poster presentations at the upcoming 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30 in Chicago, IL. The presentations will cover preclinical activity and safety data for STRO-004, the Company’s novel exatecan Tissue Factor ADC, as well as showcase the unique advantages of Sutro’s XpressCF+® platform in enabling precise and efficient development of dual-payload ADCs.

“We are excited to share our progress advancing our next-generation ADC pipeline at AACR,” said Jane Chung, Sutro’s Chief Executive Officer. “In preclinical studies, STRO-004 consistently demonstrated potent, dose-dependent anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile across all tested doses. Of note, STRO-004, after only a single dose, achieved promising overall response and disease control rates in Tissue Factor-positive patient-derived xenograft models spanning multiple cancer types. We look forward to continuing to investigate the full potential of STRO-004, as we complete IND-enabling studies and prepare to initiate a first-in-human trial later this year.”

Ms. Chung continued: “Also, as presented at AACR, our XpressCF+® cell-free platform is uniquely capable of creating revolutionary dual-payload ADCs—differentiated by higher drug-to-antibody ratios, fully site-selective conjugation of two linker payloads and a validated, cell-free ADC manufacturing process. We are excited to showcase these and other key features of our platform, which enable our ADC candidates to overcome limitations of conventional ADCs and the challenges of targeting complex disease biology. These presentations further reinforce our technology leadership and our highly differentiated ADC candidates.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical activity and safety of STRO-004, a novel ADC targeting tissue factor for solid tumors

Abstract: #1572

Session: PO.ET02.01 - Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutics 1

Date & Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

Presenter: Alice Yam, Ph.D., Vice President of Drug Discovery at Sutro Biopharma

Title: Enhancing Topo1i ADC efficacy: development of homogeneous dual-payload ADCs combining Topo1i with microtubule inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

Abstract: #2870

Session: PO.ET02.11 - Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutics 2

Date & Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT

Presenter: Gang Yin, Ph.D., Vice President of Platform Engineering & Process Research at Sutro Biopharma

The abstracts are currently available on AACR’s website and the poster presentations will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro is advancing a robust early-stage pipeline of novel exatecan and dual-payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, which validate its continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, including enrollment and site activation; timing of announcements of clinical results, trial initiation, and regulatory filings; outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities; potential benefits of the Company’s product candidates and platform; potential business development and partnering transactions; potential market opportunities for the Company’s product candidates; the timing and receipt of anticipated future milestone payments; the Company’s expected cash runway; and the expected costs and cost reductions associated with the restructuring. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates,, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, and the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

Emily White

Sutro Biopharma

(650) 823-7681

ewhite@sutrobio.com

Media Contact

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.