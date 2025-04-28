Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields Five Arrests

SODDY DAISY – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Soddy Daisy Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has led to the arrest of five individuals.

On April 26th, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Soddy Daisy area, agents placed multiple decoy advertisements on websites known to be frequented by individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors and to rescue commercial sex victims. As a result, five people were arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Scott Elliot (DOB 3/24/1988), Ringgold, Georgia: one count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $65,000.

Misty Harden (DOB 8/13/1981), Chattanooga: one count of Aggravated Prostitution, and one count of Possession of Schedule 2. Bond: $45,000.

Hector Mendoza (DOB 10/29/1992), Chattanooga: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. Bond: $60,000.

Darwin Patterson (DOB 11/11/1972), Chattanooga: one count of Promoting Prostitution. Bond: $30,000.

Daris Eubanks (DOB 11/1/1975), Soddy Daisy: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. Bond: $60,000.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. As a result of those investigative efforts, two individuals were recovered and received services through WillowBend Farms.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###