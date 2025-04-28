CrpoBase Secures US MSB License, Emerges as Fully Registered Global Compliance Digital Asset Platform

New York, NY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrpoBase has obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, officially completing its compliance registration in the United States. This milestone signifies CrpoBase as one of the very few global cryptocurrency trading platforms with both U.S. domestic registration and licensing, further showcasing its compliance strength and regulatory transparency in the global digital asset industry.







Compliance has become the core competitive advantage for the platform, with CrpoBase continuously deepening its global regulatory layout.



CEO Michael Garrett of CrpoBase stated in a media interview, "We have not only established a physical entity in the United States but also chosen the 'U.S. regulatory structure' as the cornerstone of the exchange's governance. This is to provide global users and institutional clients with clearer and more reliable legal and financial security."







As of now, CrpoBase Exchange has established comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance processes, strictly adhering to the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 40 recommendations for combating money laundering. Through multi-layer verification mechanisms in registration, trading, withdrawals, custody, and other aspects, user data protection and risk screening are conducted to ensure that user assets are monitorable, auditable, and traceable throughout the entire process.







Endorsed by the MSB license, CrpoBase attracts global capital and institutional trust.



The U.S. MSB license, as one of the most authoritative financial regulatory qualifications globally, imposes strict requirements on platform asset security capabilities, risk control capabilities, anti-money laundering mechanisms, customer protection mechanisms, among others. The successful approval of CrpoBase indicates that its technical architecture, financial transparency, and compliance operations have met international financial institution standards.







According to industry experts' analysis, against the backdrop of tightening global compliance and stricter reviews, CrpoBase's acquisition of the MSB qualification is equivalent to obtaining a "passport to the global institutional capital market." This will not only help the platform expand its high-net-worth and institutional client base in more European and American regions but also lay a solid foundation for future applications for licenses in Singapore (PSA), the EU (MiCA), Japan (FSA), and other countries.







CrpoBase Exchange: Establishing the cornerstone of compliant, secure, and international digital asset trading



As one of the leading global digital asset platforms, CrpoBase Exchange has consistently adhered to the core development philosophy of "compliance driving growth, security empowering the ecosystem." Based in the United States, the platform offers diverse services including spot trading, stablecoin exchanges, DeFi aggregation gateways, institutional custody, and more. It currently serves over 15 million users globally across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other core markets.



Looking ahead, CrpoBase will continue to expand its global compliance footprint, foster deep cooperation with international regulators, sovereign funds, major brokerage firms, and traditional financial institutions, striving to become the most trusted "compliant financial foundation" in the global Web3 infrastructure.



Media contact



Contact: Sandra C. Collins

Company Name: CrpoBase LTD

Website: https://trade.crpobasex.com

Email: Sandra(at)crpobasex.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





