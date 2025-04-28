Submit Release
Sonoco To Report First Quarter 2025 Results

HARTSVLLE, S.C., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call. 

Event: Sonoco First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
   
Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I1228216
  Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.
   
Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/885803164
   

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Roger Schrum
  843-339-6018
  roger.schrum@sonoco.com

