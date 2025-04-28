JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR KANE COUNTY

Kane County, Utah—The Kane County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on May 1, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Kane County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Gary Johnson who will retire in June. The Commission will begin the meeting at 1:00 p.m. in the Kane County Administration Building, which is located at 76 North Main Street in Kanab, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 2:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

