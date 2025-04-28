Say Hello to ByeBye Stumps: Stump Grinding Franchise Announces New Territory in Minneapolis Suburb

The up-and-coming stump grinding franchise has just sold its franchise territory, coming soon to Blaine, Minnesota.

When someone joins us, my priority is to get them launched with confidence and to provide ongoing support every step of the way.” — ByeBye Stumps Founder Christopher Mehrkens

BLAINE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ByeBye Stumps , a Minnesota-based brand specializing in professional stump grinding, has announced the sale of its first franchise to Josh Tatge. The new territory, branded as ByeBye Stumps – Northern Grind, will serve Blaine and surrounding communities throughout the Minneapolis and St. Paul markets.Tatge, a U.S. military veteran and the brand’s first franchisee, brings years of experience in the automotive industry, along with a passion for service rooted in his military background. Known by his friends as the go-to guy for home projects and volunteer work, Tatge’s hands-on mindset and infectious energy make him a natural fit for ByeBye Stumps, according to founder Christopher Mehrkens.“Josh is an incredible family man and father. He’s a do-it-yourselfer who’s taken on countless home projects and is always stepping up to help others,” said Mehrkens. “Neighbors love him. He’s worked tirelessly to serve those around him, and now he’s taken the next step—owning his own business as part of our franchise family.”With its first franchise launch in Minnesota, ByeBye Stumps is seeking out additional growth across nearby Midwest markets, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, Des Moines, Sioux Falls, and Fargo, eventually expanding nationally.The stump grinding franchise has carved out a unique niche in the home services industry by focusing exclusively on one thing—and doing it exceptionally well: stump grinding. Unlike general tree or landscaping companies, ByeBye Stumps specializes in fast, professional, and reliable stump removal for residential, commercial, and municipal clients.“Stump grinding falls right between tree removal and landscaping—and most companies aren’t equipped or willing to handle it,” Mehrkens remarked.Many tree and landscaping businesses avoid stump grinding due to the specialized equipment, labor, and time involved. For companies not specifically set up for it, stump removal can be inefficient and unprofitable.“People often assume the stump will be removed when they have a tree taken down,” Mehrkens explained. “But more than half the time, that’s not the case. And when companies do offer it, most hate doing it—it’s messy, it’s time-consuming, and it slows everything down.”The company is raising the bar in an underserved sector, says Mehrkens, by filling the gap between tree removal and landscape maintenance and doing it with qualified franchisees at the helm.“Stump removal has gone unrecognized as a strong business opportunity,” Mehrkens added. “ByeBye Stumps is a cost-effective, time-saving solution to multiple massive industries. We’re a great referral partner for landscapers, a professional service for homeowners, and a much-needed provider for fence, concrete, asphalt, golf course, and tree companies.”The ByeBye Stumps model is designed to be straightforward and scalable. Franchisees benefit from minimal overhead, clear operations, and the opportunity to become a go-to expert in a high-demand niche.New franchisees receive comprehensive support from Mehrkens and the ByeBye Stumps team—from setup and onboarding to marketing, vendor selection, and lead generation.“I want to see ByeBye Stumps Franchising flourish—but I know that can only happen if our franchisees are thriving,” said Mehrkens. “When someone joins us, my priority is to get them launched with confidence and to provide ongoing support every step of the way. And as far as demand goes—look around. Trees are everywhere. Everyone needs this service eventually. We’re unlocking something new—and it’s going to be a fun ride.”Learn more about this stump grinding franchise opportunity at www.byebyestumps.com About ByeBye StumpsByeBye Stumps is a professional stump grinding company delivering expert service with a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. From backyard jobs to commercial sites, the company meets steady demand within the tree service industry. Learn more about ByeBye Stumps and its franchise opportunity by visiting https://byebyefranchise.com

