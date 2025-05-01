Venture Medical Announces Strategic Partnership with Plasmacure to Bring Cold Plasma Therapy System to the U.S. Market

Proven cold plasma therapy system for chronic wound treatment represents patient-first innovation.

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venture Medical, LLC, a leading provider of advanced wound care solutions, is proud to announce a strategic development and distribution agreement in principle with Plasmacure B.V., the Netherlands-based MedTech innovator behind the revolutionary PLASOMAcold plasma system for chronic wound treatment.This agreement will introduce a new technology that has already demonstrated strong results in promoting wound healing to the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Venture Medical will lead the FDA approval process. Once regulatory approval has been secured, Venture Medical will serve as Plasmacure’s exclusive U.S. commercialization partner, supporting market entry, clinician education, and nationwide distribution of the CE-marked PLASOMA cold plasma device.“The Plasoma cold plasma system represents the kind of patient-first innovation our industry needs,” said John Schroeder, Venture Medical CEO. “At Venture Medical we are willing to invest in long-term solutions for patients who currently have few good options for treating difficult-to-heal wounds.”Plasmacure’s PLASOMA system delivers cold plasma derived from room air directly to chronic wounds through a unique flexible pad, safely initiating multiple mechanisms of action which are well known to speed healing. As rates of diabetic foot ulcers and other non-healing wounds continue to rise in the U.S., this system will offer a timely and effective response.More details about the commercial path for PLASOMA and educational initiatives around the technology are forthcoming.To learn more about PLASOMA or to learn more about the ability to partner with Venture Medical, visit www.venturemedical1.com or www.plasmacure.nl About Venture Medical, LLC:Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Over the past 15 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading master distributor, reseller and digital solutions provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods.About Plasmacure B.V.:Based in the Netherlands, Plasmacure B.V. leads the transition from traditional care of complex wounds to effective technology-based solutions. Its flagship product, PLASOMA harnesses advanced cold atmospheric plasma technology to heal complex wounds 2.5 times more effectively than standard care.

