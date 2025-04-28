360 Privacy Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA 2025

Winner for “Hot Company Digital Executive Protection”

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy , provider of the leading digital executive protection platform, is proud to announce it won Hot Company in the Digital Executive Protection category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), in industry-leading electronic information security magazine.

"This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine validates our mission to provide 360 coverage across the attack surface and bridge the critical gap between cybersecurity and physical security," said Adam Jackson, founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. "In today's increasingly complex threat landscape, protecting executives' digital footprints is no longer optional—it's essential. Our team combines human expertise with proprietary technology to deliver comprehensive protection that traditional security approaches can't match. We're honored to be recognized among the industry's most innovative companies and remain committed to staying ahead of tomorrow's threats."

The company's solutions include:

360 Delete: Removes Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from hundreds of data broker websites, and continuously monitors and deletes to control data repopulation, keeping personal information out of the hands of physical and digital threat actors.

Removes Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from hundreds of data broker websites, and continuously monitors and deletes to control data repopulation, keeping personal information out of the hands of physical and digital threat actors. 360 Monitor: Scans and monitors the Deep Web and the Dark Web to identify compromised PII, including sensitive information such as social security numbers, login credentials and credit card information, helping to devalue this data making it difficult for threat actors to steal assets or identities.

Today, 360 Privacy protects executives at one-third of Fortune 100 companies and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families to safeguard their assets, reputations, and sensitive information.

"360 Privacy embodies three major features we judges look for in winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing an effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk, staying one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

360 Privacy is pleased to be a member of this group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, the leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting identities, assets and reputations of corporate executives, athletes, high net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Connect Marketing

Sherri Walkenhorst

801-373-7888

sherriw@connectmarketing.com

