Digital Health Networks Partners with Questex’s Fierce Pharma Week; Unveils Third Annual CINEHEALTH International Film and Video Festival 2025 Jury Members

Judges from across television, film and life sciences join judging panel for CineHealth Awards taking place during Fierce Pharma Week

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health Networks, a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, is partnering with Questex’s Fierce Pharma Week, a leading event for the life sciences community, dedicated to advancing pharma marketing innovation. The CINEHEALTH Awards ceremony will take place at Fierce Pharma Week on September 10, 2025 in Philadelphia, PA.

Today, Digital Health Networks announces the list of judges for the third annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival where “The CINEHEALTH Awards” will be presented in the following categories: Feature Films, Short Films, Episodic Series, Social Media Shorts and Podcasts.

The festival is the largest international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CINEHEALTH works to bring the community together through patient and HCP engagement using innovative storytelling.

The judging panel consists of individuals who span across the entertainment and healthcare sectors including celebrities and producers as well as life sciences and media executives.

Judges include:
     
  Kelly Killoran Bensimon: Real Housewives of New York
     
  Suzanne Warren: Producer: Hacksaw Ridge, The Last King of Scotland
     
  Cindy Cowan: Producer: Very Dead Things, Red Lights
     
  Maurice Benard: Actor: General Hospital
     
  Victor Parada: Health Brands Lead: NBCUniversal
     
  Matthew Glotzer: SVP: A+E Global Media
     
  Matt Rotondo: Head of Brands: Sugar23
     
  Shawn Booth: Senior Director: Astrazeneca
     
  Gabriel Kerr: Producer: Rock’n Robin Productions
     
  Dr. Shikha Jain: University of Illinois Cancer Center, TED Talk Speaker
     
  T.J. Cimfel: Chief Creative Officer, Avalere Health /
Writer: Don’t Move
     
  Katie Baldwin: Vice President: Pfizer
     
  Dr. Susan Dorfman: CEO: CMI Media
     
  Bruno Rosato: Casting Agent: To Catch a Killer, Get Smart
     
  Kamya Elawadhi: Chief Commercial Officer: Doceree
     
  J.D. Cassidy: President: Syneos Health
     
  Erin Fitzgerald: Chief Marketing Officer: Sermo
     
  Debra Richman: Partner: Forward Ventures Group
     
  Josie Waters: Consumer & Patient Marketing Expert
     
  Amie Dover: Host: Caregivers Guide to Cancer
     
  Tim Glennon: CEO: Illuminations Strategy Group
     
  Chris Carberg: CEO: Carberg Productions
     
  Andrea Csabai: Head of Studio: StoryFile
     
  Dr. Daniel Carucci: Chief Medical Officer, McCann Health
     
  Kaitlyn Belicose: Practice Leader: Real Chemistry
     
  Gozde Dinc: Director: Genentech
     

The event will culminate in a live red-carpet dinner awards ceremony during Fierce Pharma Week on September 10, 2025 in Philadelphia, PA. Fierce Pharma Week is an immersive, informative, and thought-provoking event featuring top-tier keynote speakers, insightful case studies, engaging panel discussions, and much more. The event is organized by Fierce Pharma.

“We are super excited about this year‘s CINEHEALTH festival!,” said Tracey Yaw, Director of Media Business Affairs for Avalere Health and CineHealth Festival Director. “In our third year, we are literally rolling out the red carpet with additional judges, more content, a red carpet cocktail reception, awards dinner and after party to celebrate our platform for those storytellers who passionately work so hard to have their voices heard and lend it to others who need it.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Digital Health Networks on the third annual CINEHEALTH Awards. The awards program is an excellent fit for our Fierce Pharma Week event, which celebrates and showcases innovation in pharma marketing. We look forward to celebrating all the finalists and winners during the Fierce Pharma Week conference September 8-11, 2025 in Philadelphia,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events, Questex.

Registration to attend the event can be reached on the CINEHEALTH website at www.cine-health.com

About Digital Health Networks

Founded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and human stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions.

DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

For Digital Health Networks Media Inquiries please contact Tracey Yaw, Festival Director, CineHealth:

tracey@cine-health.com

For Fierce Pharma Week Media Inquiries please contact Linda Lam, Senior Marketing Director, Fierce Pharma Week:

llam@questex.com 


