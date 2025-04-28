DEADLINE ALERT for SWKS, MRVI, APP, and RC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)

Class Period: August 8, 2023 – February 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch; (2) Defendants oversold Skyworks’ position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)

Class Period: August 7, 2024 – February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP)

Class Period: May 10, 2023 – February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AppLovin is exploiting advert data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 – March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to “stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital’s current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

