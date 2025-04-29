Hangar A Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

Hangar A Wins Gold for Supply Chain Management Innovation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A, a leading provider of e-logistics automation and services, has been honored as a Gold StevieAward winner in the Supply Chain Management Solution category at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards. The recognition celebrates the company's flagship offering, eCMS 2.0, which is transforming express delivery across North America.The American Business Awardsare the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Hangar A’s nomination highlighted its innovative approach to modernizing logistics and express delivery.Hangar A’s award-winning nomination, eCMS 2.0: Redefining Express Delivery Across North America, showcases a scalable, tech-forward platform that integrates unused airline cargo capacity with a nationwide ground transportation network. This approach enables next-day and two-day delivery for both small parcel and bulky goods—at rates that compete with slower over-the-road options.“We built eCMS 2.0 to do more than automate express shipping —we built it to change what’s possible in North American logistics,” said Kevin Kerns, President and CEO of Hangar A. “Winning a Gold StevieAward in supply chain innovation is a reflection of the incredible work this team has done to bring speed, visibility, and performance to a space that’s long been dominated by legacy players. We're honored by the recognition—and even more motivated to keep building.”The judging committee praised Hangar A’s platform for “leveraging existing airline capacity to create a genuinely faster and more affordable shipping option” and delivering “exceptional express shipping capabilities by integrating unused airline cargo space with ground transport.” Judges also noted its “strong UI, API integration, and rapid adoption,” calling the solution “a standout” in the industry.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s StevieAward winners.About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS)—a world-class operating platform that utilizes "middle mile" commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and two-day delivery services. For more information, visit https://www.hangara.com

