Olon Group Strengthens Its Leadership in Bioproduction with Two Strategic Appointments in France

MILAN, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olon Group, a leading global pharmaceutical CDMO, announces the appointment of Jérôme Bédier as CEO of its French entities and Andrea Conforto as M&S VP CDMO of Olon Biotech, the division dedicated to CDMO services for biologics. These appointments reinforce Olon's strategy to expand its capabilities in Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs), and microbial bioproduction.

An Integrated Vision for ADCs, HPAPIs, and Microbial Bioproduction

With this new leadership structure, Olon Group is accelerating the development of its fully integrated ADC offering, covering the entire value chain from Cell Line Development (CLD) to drug product manufacturing, including payload and linker production. This comprehensive approach enables biotech companies and pharmaceutical firms to access a seamless CDMO solution for next-generation targeted therapies. Olon Group is also leveraging its recent investments in its Rodano (Italy) site, which enhance its HPAPI production capabilities and align with its broader commitment to complex biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

At the same time, Olon is reinforcing its microbial bioproduction capabilities, providing GMP-compliant clinical and commercial manufacturing for injectable biologics. With extensive expertise in microbial fermentation and process development, Olon supports pharmaceutical companies in bringing innovative biopharmaceuticals to market.

Strengthened Leadership to Drive Growth

As CEO of Olon’s French entities, Jérôme Bédier will lead the integration of French CDMO capabilities within Olon Group and drive the expansion of Olon’s biopharmaceutical offering. He succeeds Alain Sainsot, who successfully led GTP Bioways before its acquisition by Olon Group.

Andrea Conforto, as M&S VP CDMO of Olon Biotech, will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships with biotech companies and pharmaceutical firms across Europe, North America and Asia.

Maurizio Sartorato, VP Biotech BU at Olon Group, commented:

"Strengthening our leadership in bioproduction requires a global and integrated vision. With Jérôme and Andrea, we are reinforcing our expertise to address the growing needs of the ADC, HPAPI, and microbial bioproduction markets."

Jérôme Bédier added: "I am thrilled to join Olon Group at such a pivotal moment. Our integrated capabilities in ADCs, HPAPIs, and microbial bioproduction position us as a key CDMO partner for biotech companies developing innovative therapies."

Andrea Conforto stated: "Our commitment is to provide biotech companies with a comprehensive and flexible CDMO solution. We will accelerate our international expansion by leveraging Olon's excellence in bioproduction."

About Olon Group

Olon Group is a global leader in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for both the CDMO and generic markets. We combine deep development expertise with cutting-edge technologies in chemical synthesis and biological processes, ensuring the highest international standards of safety, quality, and environmental compliance. With one of the longest track records in the API industry, we are the trusted partner enabling our clients’ molecules to reach the market successfully.

Our global network spans 14 manufacturing sites and 9 R&D centers, supported by a team of 2,800 professionals, including 350 highly skilled R&D experts. At Olon, our expertise, flexibility, and commitment to innovation drive successful outcomes for our partners, from custom chemical synthesis to advanced biotechnological solutions.

Press contacts

Francesca Ceni – Executive Assistant

fceni@olonspa.it – +39 331 689 2429

Laurence Padiolleau – Marketing & Communications Manager

laurence.padiolleau@gtp-bioways.com – +33 771 186 473

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.