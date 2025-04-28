Arctic Wolf Promotes Dan Schiappa to President, Technology and Services

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the promotion of Dan Schiappa to President, Technology and Services. In this expanded leadership role, Schiappa will oversee the strategic direction and continued innovation of Arctic Wolf’s industry-leading Aurora Platform, which is transforming cybersecurity outcomes via artificial intelligence and the human-reinforced learning from one of the world’s largest commercial security operations centers (SOCs).

Schiappa, who previously served as Chief Product and Services Officer at Arctic Wolf, brings decades of experience leading product strategy and development at some of the world’s most recognized cybersecurity and technology companies. Since joining Arctic Wolf, he has played a pivotal role in scaling the platform’s capabilities, driving product innovation, and aligning the company’s services with the evolving needs of customers navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Dan’s promotion reflects the incredible impact he has made on our technology and services organization, as well as the confidence we have in his ability to lead Arctic Wolf into its next phase of growth,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our AI-powered security operations platform and deliver outcomes that make security more accessible and effective for organizations of all sizes.”

As President, Technology and Services, Schiappa will guide Arctic Wolf’s strategic initiatives across product management, engineering, security services, and threat intelligence—ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation in AI-driven security operations.

Schiappa’s distinguished career includes executive roles at Sophos, Microsoft, and RSA, where he consistently championed security transformation and operational excellence.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

