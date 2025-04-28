Becausal Launches to Redefine Audience Intelligence with Transparent, Privacy-First Causal AI

Former Scanbuy Data Business Rebrands to Set New Standards for Accountability and Performance

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lack of transparency has long limited the digital advertising industry. Marketers have relied on black-box algorithms, unverified data sources and opaque models that obscure how and why consumers are targeted. For example, an Adlook report recently found that 67% of consumers targeted as “parents,” do not have children.

Becausal changes that—delivering transparent, privacy-first, causal AI-driven datasets and targetable audiences that brands and marketers can trust, verify and act on with confidence.

Becausal directly solves the longstanding challenges of audience data transparency and integrity, empowering brands to optimize their campaigns confidently through two core offerings: ExtendedAudiences™ and AuditableAI™.

ExtendedAudiences™ harness Becausal’s powerful causal AI technology, combining deterministic first-party data and carefully validated second- and third-party sources to build high-quality, scalable audiences with transparent data lineage. The solution automatically adapts when consumers opt-in or -out, continuously recalibrating audiences to ensure precise targeting of the most likely buyers.

AuditableAI™ introduces unprecedented clarity to the decision-making process behind advertising targeting. Like a "check-engine" light for your marketing campaigns, AuditableAI™ instantly reveals why specific audience candidates were chosen, allowing marketers to audit, validate and adjust targeting parameters in real-time at the category or product level.

Becausal previously operated as Scanbuy’s high-performing data division and now operates independently after Kezzler’s recent acquisition of Scanbuy’s Smart Packaging and QR business. The transition allows Becausal to significantly increase its focus on technology, innovation and industry partnerships—expanding capabilities trusted by leading global brands and advertisers. The Becausal leadership team includes former Scanbuy executives: CEO, Chai Outmezguine; CCO, Chuck Ennis; CTO, Marc Le Maitre; CFO, Daniel Daly; and more.

"Becausal is not just a new name—it’s our strategic commitment to changing what brands expect from data," said CEO, Chai Outmezguine. “We are doubling down on the investments and innovations that make data more transparent, measurable and ethical.”

For years, Scanbuy’s data business has powered trusted, privacy-first audience targeting for leading global brands. As Becausal, the company is significantly accelerating strategic investment in key areas to redefine advertising intelligence:

Advancing AI Capabilities: Investing significantly in its causal AI and data science technology to enable smarter, provable audience insights that optimize marketing spend and improve measurable ROI.

Investing significantly in its causal AI and data science technology to enable smarter, provable audience insights that optimize marketing spend and improve measurable ROI. Deepening Strategic Partnerships: Expanding its integration capabilities and strategic collaboration with leading advertising platforms, including LiveRamp and The Trade Desk, ensuring seamless data activation for marketers and retailers.

Expanding its integration capabilities and strategic collaboration with leading advertising platforms, including LiveRamp and The Trade Desk, ensuring seamless data activation for marketers and retailers. Global Expansion: Increasing its global footprint to address international demand for transparent, auditable and trusted audience intelligence solutions—meeting the urgent need for compliance with evolving global privacy standards.

Increasing its global footprint to address international demand for transparent, auditable and trusted audience intelligence solutions—meeting the urgent need for compliance with evolving global privacy standards. Launching Innovative Solutions: Accelerating the launch of the Becausal CPG Data Store, specifically designed to serve consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, agencies and retailers with immediate, high-quality, and privacy-compliant audience intelligence.

"Advertisers don't need more data—they need better data. Becausal provides precisely that: transparent, provable audience intelligence built on verified data provenance, measurable results and an uncompromising commitment to privacy. We're defining the next chapter of high-performance adtech," said CCO, Chuck Ennis.

To learn more about Becausal visit: https://www.becausal.com/

About Becausal

Becausal provides privacy-first, transparent audience intelligence solutions powered by advanced causal AI. Built on the principles of data and model transparency, verified data provenance and auditable measurement, Becausal enables brands, retailers, agencies and platforms to move beyond predictive assumptions to provable, actionable insights. Formerly Scanbuy’s established data division, Becausal delivers measurable results trusted by leading global brands, defining a new standard in ethical, accountable and high-performance advertising data.

