Check Point Software Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Milestone to Deliver AI-Powered Cyber Security Solutions to U.S. Government

The Check Point Infinity Platform for Government will deliver industry-leading threat prevention, zero trust architecture and AI-powered cyber defense

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has achieved “In Process” status for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate baseline. This designation signifies a significant step toward FedRAMP Authorization, enabling U.S. federal agencies to leverage Check Point’s advanced threat protection and real-time threat intelligence to safeguard systems against known and emerging threats.​

“Achieving FedRAMP ‘In Process’ status is a critical milestone in our mission to provide robust and compliant cyber security solutions to the U.S. government,” said Avi Rembaum, President of Americas Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. “We are dedicated to supporting federal agencies in securing their digital assets against ever evolving cyber threats.”

The FedRAMP “In Process” status indicates that Check Point is actively working with a federal agency sponsor to achieve full FedRAMP Authorization. This collaboration underscores Check Point’s commitment to meeting the stringent security requirements necessary to protect federal information systems.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. By achieving “In Process” status, Check Point demonstrates its commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions that meet federal security standards.



For more information on Check Point’s FedRAMP journey, please visit the FedRAMP Marketplace: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2511048038.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



