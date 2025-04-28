Block Advisors by H&R Block Now Accepting Entries for Second Annual ‘Fund Her Future’ Grant Program Created to Help Female Founders Thrive, Fuel Small Business Growth

The Block Advisors program will grant $100,000 total and a year of small business services to six women-owned businesses dedicated to improving their communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block Advisors by H&R Block today announced the return of its Fund Her Future grant program. Starting today, applications are being accepted through May 30, 2025. In its second year, the 2025 program is recognizing six women-owned small businesses with high growth and community impact potential. Grant recipients will receive a combined award of $100,000 in funding plus a year of small business services from Block Advisors valued at nearly $30,000.

Despite women being one of the fastest-growing segments of new small business owners, female entrepreneurs face more hurdles compared to male entrepreneurs when it comes to accessing capital and resources. The 2024 State of Women’s Small Business Report by Block Advisors found that 42% of women business owners who applied for a bank loan were never approved, and nearly 90% of women reported relying on personal finances and credit cards to fund their ventures due to the lack of accessible funding.

"We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face as they grow their businesses. They need more than just capital; they need trusted expertise that saves them time and puts their mind at ease," said Jamil Khan, Chief Small Business Officer at H&R Block. "That's why Fund Her Future provides not only financial support but also access to Block Advisors year-round small business services, including such business-critical services as tax preparation, payroll, bookkeeping and business structure analysis.”

Fund Her Future Entries Now Open

The 2025 program will award up to one small business owner a grant package of $50,000. Up to five additional recipients will receive a $10,000 grant. All winners will receive a year of access to Block Advisors small business services.

To apply, applicants must be over 18 years old and an owner of a United States-based business. Other eligibility requirements can be found on the Fund Her Future website. Businesses that demonstrate community impact are especially encouraged to apply. Submissions to the 2025 Fund Her Future small business grant program are being accepted from April 28 through May 30. Recipients will be notified by the end of July.

Driving Impact, Fueling Growth: The Success Stories of Fund Her Future 2024

Last year’s Fund Her Future grant program received more than 6,000 applicants and awarded grants to five entrepreneurs whose businesses were poised to achieve growth with the right resources.

Grant recipient Heather Jiang, who owns Allégorie, a NYC-based small-batch accessory line that turns food waste into fashion, leveraged her grant winnings to expand her product lines and hire additional staff. The Block Advisors services Jiang received as part of the grant package helped her position her company for long-term success. “There is a sense of relief in handing off my bookkeeping to a Block Advisors expert,” Jiang explained. “It frees up my time to focus on other aspects of the business. They ensure everything is handled properly. The recognition from the grant has been amazing, as well. We’ve seen a 50 percent increase in online traffic to our website since the 2024 grant was announced.”

Erica Cole is the owner of Richmond-based No Limbits, an accessible apparel brand for people with lower limb differences, those with limited dexterity in their hands and arms, individuals with sensory processing challenges and wheelchair users. When asked about the impact of winning a Fund Her Future grant, Cole shared “the funding and small business support from Block Advisors has allowed me to scale my business. It enabled me to launch my sensory-friendly collection in Walmart and acquire Buck & Buck, a leader in adaptive apparel.”

Ameka Coleman, owner of Strands of Faith based in Pearl, MS, is a former healthcare professional who started her company after noticing many healthcare patients lacked access to non-toxic haircare products that celebrated their textured hair. “This grant allowed us to onboard two more hospital networks, which significantly increases demand for our products. We’re looking at a 400% increase in revenue from this workstream,” said Coleman.

To learn more, including how to apply to the 2025 Fund Her Future Grant program, visit www.BlockAdvisors.com/FundHerFutureGrant. For more information about Block Advisors and its year-round services for small businesses, visit www.BlockAdvisors.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

Media Contacts Media Relations: Erika O’Shea, (816) 585-6058, erika.oshea@hrblock.com Media Desk: Mediadesk@hrblock.com Investor Relations: Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

