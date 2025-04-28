AmpliTech Group Division AmpliTech Inc. Receives Division Record Purchase Orders of $2 Million From Fortune 500 Company

Also Announces Company’s Record Backlog Of $19.8 Million, All Deliverable In FY2025!

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications networks, including full 5G/6G system design and global distribution of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, today is proud to announce a landmark achievement: our AmpliTech Inc. division has secured its highest value purchase order in history with the receipt this past Friday of a combined $2 million purchase orders for our proprietary Low Noise Amplifiers from a U.S. Fortune 500 company.

This major win for our core low noise amplifiers division marks the culmination of the most prolific four-month order period in our corporate history, driving our total backlog to nearly $20 million, all slated for delivery within Fiscal Year 2025.

"These $2 million orders from a premier U.S.-based Fortune 500 customer further validates the unmatched performance and quality of AmpliTech’s low noise figure technology," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "Our LNA/LNB products are proudly made in the USA, and it is deeply rewarding to see our innovation recognized at this scale. We are witnessing the strongest growth momentum in our history, with a surging backlog and significant contributions across all divisions."

Maqbool continued, "This record-setting pace not only reinforces the strength of our proprietary technology but also demonstrates the success of our strategy to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and innovation to our customers. With our expanding backlog fully deliverable within FY2025, we are strongly positioned for an outstanding year ahead."

Maqbool concluded, “This record backlog, fully deliverable within FY2025, is a powerful validation of our long-term strategy to invest in innovation and advanced product development. Our commitment to delivering not only high-performance, high-quality solutions but also reliable and forward-looking technology continues to resonate with our customers. As part of our five-year growth plan, we’ve expanded our portfolio to include next-generation Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs), Low-Noise Block Downconverters (LNBs), Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), passive components, and our flagship ORAN 5G systems, which are quickly becoming a cornerstone of our sales success. Hitting this milestone confirms our ability to execute and scale, reinforcing our mission to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders and cutting-edge solutions to our customers for years to come.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these orders will lead to further production orders, work from additional customers, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for LNA, LNB, 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

