Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share; Book Value Per Share Up 8% and Tangible Book Value Per Share Up 10% Since March 31, 2024, After Annual Dividend Payment of $0.36 Per Share

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.32 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.27 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $4.1 million and $0.39 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, respectively.

The Company’s first quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2024: (1) decrease in net interest income of $0.1 million as two fewer days in the quarter were largely offset by an increase in the net interest margin of 6 basis points; (2) a smaller negative provision for credit losses of $0.3 million compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter; (3) higher non-interest income of $0.6 million primarily due to $0.5 million higher gain on sale of loans and $0.3 million higher net gains on sale of equity securities in the first quarter of 2025; and (4) lower non-interest expense primarily due to lower compensation and related benefits of $0.2 million and lower losses on repossessed assets of $0.2 million.

Book value per share improved to $18.02 at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.94 at December 31, 2024, and $16.61 at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $14.79 at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.69 at December 31, 2024, and a 10.1% increase from $13.43 at March 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, tangible book value was positively impacted by (1) net income, (2) the impact of lower long-term interest rates which decreased the net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio, and (3) amortization of intangibles which were largely offset by the payment of the annual $0.36 per share dividend. Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets was 10.12% at March 31, 2025, compared to 10.24% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 decreased modestly to 8.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 8.54% at December 31, 2024, largely due to the payment of the dividend.

“I am pleased with results in a quarter that is seasonally the slowest for us because of winter. The balance sheet is well positioned for the remainder of 2025 with strong capital and liquidity positions, strong ACL reserves and credit metrics in our historical range. Our TCE at 8.5% provides a cushion for uncertainty like we have seen thus far in 2025 and for share repurchases. Our liquidity position, including the loan to deposit ratio below 90% is expected to support quality, well priced loan growth in the low to mid-single digit percentages with strategic, relationship borrowers. Our markets remain stable with unemployment below national averages and tariff exposure appears to be indirect should this risk persist. We believe loan repricing and originations will benefit our net-interest margin expansion, especially in the second half of 2025, and throughout 2026, as well as will the impact of deposit repricing,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

March 31, 2025, Highlights:

  • Quarterly earnings were $3.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase compared to earnings of $2.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease from $4.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

  • Net interest income decreased $0.1 million to $11.6 million for the current quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter which was mostly offset by an increase in net interest margin of six basis points.

  • The net interest margin increased to 2.85%, primarily due to lower deposit costs. The net interest margin increase in the first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by three basis points from lower deferred fee accretion compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower payoffs in the first quarter of 2025.

  • Negative provision for credit losses of $0.25 million, $0.45 million, and $0.80 million were recorded during the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The first quarter’s negative provision was due to decreases in on-balance sheet allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) of $0.35 million partially offset by a $0.10 million increase in off-balance sheet ACL due to an increase in unfunded loan commitments.

  • Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $2.6 million from $2.0 million the prior quarter due to $0.5 million of higher gain on sale of loans, $0.3 million of higher net gains on equity securities partially offset by lower loan fees and service charges of $0.2 million due to lower customer activity. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.7 million lower than first quarter 2024 primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and net realized gains on debt securities.

  • Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million to $10.5 million from $10.8 million for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation due to lower incentive costs and lower losses on repossessed assets, partially offset by higher other expense. The $0.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.4 million decrease in other expenses resulting from lower SBA recourse reserve expense.

  • Loans receivable decreased $16.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.353 billion compared to the prior quarter end, largely due to the seasonal impact of lower activity.

  • Total deposits increased $35.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.524 billion. Total deposit growth reflected the seasonal growth in municipal deposits of $20.8 million, which typically decreases in the middle two quarters before increasing in the fourth quarter. Growth in retail and commercial areas was partially offset by the reduction of $6.3 million in wholesale deposits due to reduction in brokered deposits.

  • The last remaining Federal Home Loan Bank advance was repaid in the quarter, resulting in no advances at March 31, 2025, down from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $39.5 million one year earlier.

  • The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

  • Nonperforming assets increased $0.3 million during the quarter to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2024.

  • Special mention loans increased $6.5 million to $15.0 million at March 31, 2025, from $8.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase was largely due to one C&I relationship that showed weaker cash flow than expected.

  • The efficiency ratio was 73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased by $31.4 million during the quarter to $1.780 billion at March 31, 2025.

Cash increased $50.0 million due to the growth in deposits and loan shrinkage growing our balances at the Federal Reserve.

Securities available for sale (“AFS”) decreased $3.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $139.6 million from $142.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to principal repayments of $2.6 million, and a corporate debt security maturity of $2.5 million, partially offset by lower pre-tax unrealized losses of $1.9 million.

Securities held to maturity (“HTM”) decreased $1.2 million to $84.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $85.5 million at December 31, 2024, due to principal repayments.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, which is defined as the fair market value of AFS and HTM securities that are not pledged and cash on deposit with other financial institutions, was 14.38% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.75% at December 31, 2024. On-balance sheet liquidity collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $852 million, or 314%, of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at March 31, 2025, and $725 million, or 273%, at December 31, 2024.

Loans receivable decreased $16.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.353 billion compared to the prior quarter end, largely due to the seasonal impact of lower origination and funding activity.

The office loan portfolio consisting of seventy-two loans totaled $28 million at March 31, 2025, compared to seventy-one loans totaling $28 million at December 31, 2024. Criticized loans in the office loan portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled $0.5 million, the same amount at December 31, 2024, and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $0.34 million to $20.2 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.49% of total loans receivable compared to 1.50% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a negative provision of $0.25 million which included a negative provision on ACL for loans of $0.35 million, partially offset by a provision of $0.10 million on ACL for unfunded commitments due to an increase in unfunded commitments. 30-89 day loan delinquencies decreased to 0.15% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to a 0.33% delinquency ratio at December 31, 2024. The Bank had $0.007 million of net recoveries in the first quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) - Loans Percentage

(in thousands, except ratios)

  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
Loans, end of period $ 1,352,728     $ 1,368,981     $ 1,424,828     $ 1,428,588  
Allowance for credit losses - Loans $ 20,205     $ 20,549     $ 21,000     $ 21,178  
ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period   1.49 %     1.50 %     1.47 %     1.48 %

In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $0.435 million at March 31, 2025, $0.334 million at December 31, 2024, and $0.975 million at March 31, 2024, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments:
(in thousands)

    March 31, 2025
and Three Months
Ended		   December 31, 2024
and Three Months
Ended		   March 31, 2024
and Three Months
Ended
ACL - Unfunded commitments - beginning of period   $ 334   $ 460     $ 1,250  
(Reductions) additions to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations     101     (126 )     (275 )
ACL - Unfunded commitments - end of period   $ 435   $ 334     $ 975  
                       

Special mention loans increased by $6.5 million to $15.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was largely due to one C&I relationship as noted earlier.

Substandard loans increased by $0.7 million to $19.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming assets increased modestly by $0.3 million to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2024.

  (in thousands)
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Special mention loan balances $ 14,990   $ 8,480   $ 11,047   $ 8,848   $ 13,737
Substandard loan balances   19,591     18,891     21,202     14,420     14,733
Criticized loans, end of period $ 34,581   $ 27,371   $ 32,249   $ 23,268   $ 28,470
                             

Deposit Portfolio Composition
(in thousands)

  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Consumer deposits $ 861,746   $ 852,083   $ 844,808   $ 822,665   $ 827,290
Commercial deposits   423,654     412,355     406,095     395,148     400,910
Public deposits   211,261     190,460     176,844     187,698     202,175
Wholesale deposits   26,993     33,250     92,920     114,033     97,114
Total deposits $ 1,523,654   $ 1,488,148   $ 1,520,667   $ 1,519,544   $ 1,527,489
                             

At March 31, 2025, the deposit portfolio composition was 56% consumer, 28% commercial, 14% public, and 2% wholesale deposits compared to 57% consumer, 28% commercial, 13% public, and 2% wholesale deposits at December 31, 2024.

Deposit Composition By Type
(in thousands)

  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 253,343   $ 252,656   $ 256,840   $ 255,703   $ 248,537
Interest-bearing demand deposits   386,302     355,750     346,971     353,477     361,278
Savings accounts   167,614     159,821     169,096     170,946     177,595
Money market accounts   370,741     369,534     366,067     370,164     387,879
Certificate accounts   345,654     350,387     381,693     369,254     352,200
Total deposits $ 1,523,654   $ 1,488,148   $ 1,520,667   $ 1,519,544     1,527,489
                             

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $271.7 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, and $265.4 million, or 18% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. Uninsured deposits alone at March 31, 2025, were $444.4 million, or 29% of total deposits, and $428.0 million, or 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

The last remaining Federal Home Loan Bank advance was repaid in the quarter, resulting in no advances at March 31, 2025, down from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $39.5 million one year earlier.

No common stock was repurchased in the first quarter of 2025. There are 238 thousand shares remaining available to repurchase under the July 2024 Board of Director repurchase authorization.

Review of Operations

Net interest income decreased $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $11.6 million from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and decreased $0.3 million from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two fewer days of interest income or approximately $0.2 million, the impact of smaller average assets of $0.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest margin of six basis points or $0.3 million. The net interest margin increase was negatively impacted by 3 basis points due to lower deferred fee accretion compared to the fourth quarter resulting from lower loan payoffs.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Net
Interest
Income		   Net
Interest
Margin		   Net
Interest
Income		   Net
Interest
Margin		   Net
Interest
Income		   Net
Interest
Margin		   Net
Interest
Income		   Net
Interest
Margin		   Net
Interest
Income		   Net
Interest
Margin
As reported $ 11,594     2.85 %   $ 11,708     2.79 %   $ 11,285     2.63 %   $ 11,576     2.72 %   $ 11,905     2.77 %
Less accretion for PCD loans   (36 )   (0.01)%     (42 )   (0.01)%     (45 )   (0.01)%     (62 )   (0.01)%     (75 )   (0.02)%
Less scheduled accretion interest   (33 )   (0.01)%     (33 )   (0.01)%     (33 )   (0.01)%     (32 )   (0.01)%     (33 )   (0.01)%
Without loan purchase accretion $ 11,525     2.83 %   $ 11,633     2.77 %   $ 11,207     2.61 %   $ 11,482     2.70 %   $ 11,797     2.74 %

The table below shows the impact of certificate, loan and securities contractual fixed rate maturing and repricing.

Portfolio Contractual Repricing:
(in millions, except yields)

  Q2 2025   Q3 2025   Q4 2025   Q1 2026   Q2 2026   Q3 2026   Q4 2026   FY 2027
Maturing Certificate Accounts:                              
Contractual Balance $ 174     $ 101     $ 28     $ 23     $ 8     $     $     $ 8  
Contractual Interest Rate   4.59 %     3.98 %     3.72 %     3.66 %     3.47 %     %     %     4.01 %
Maturing or Repricing Loans:                              
Contractual Balance $ 52     $ 18     $ 55     $ 45     $ 51     $ 120     $ 98     $ 243  
Contractual Interest Rate   6.62 %     6.14 %     4.64 %     4.53 %     4.18 %     3.61 %     3.72 %     4.66 %
Maturing or Repricing Securities:                              
Contractual Balance $ 5     $ 3     $ 4     $ 2     $ 7     $ 7     $ 3     $ 6  
Contractual Interest Rate   5.64 %     4.07 %     4.31 %     3.72 %     3.57 %     3.44 %     3.27 %     4.47 %
                                                               

Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, to $2.6 million from $2.0 million the prior quarter due to $0.5 million of higher gain on sale of loans and $0.3 million of higher net gains on equity securities. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.7 million lower than first quarter 2024 primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and net realized gains on debt securities.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million to $10.5 million from $10.8 million for both the previous quarter and the quarter one year earlier. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation due to lower incentive costs and lower losses on repossessed assets. The $0.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was largely due to a $0.4 million decrease in other expense due to lower SBA recourse reserve expense.

Provision for income taxes increased to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, largely due to higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in May 2025.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 21 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics (including new variants of COVID-19); cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which it operates; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2025 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  March 31, 2025
(unaudited)		   December 31, 2024
(audited)		   September 30, 2024
(unaudited)		   March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,199     $ 50,172     $ 36,632     $ 28,638  
Securities available for sale “AFS”   139,642       142,851       149,432       151,672  
Securities held to maturity “HTM”   84,301       85,504       87,033       89,942  
Equity investments   5,462       4,702       5,096       3,281  
Other investments   12,496       12,500       12,311       13,022  
Loans receivable   1,352,728       1,368,981       1,424,828       1,450,159  
Allowance for credit losses   (20,205 )     (20,549 )     (21,000 )     (22,436 )
Loans receivable, net   1,332,523       1,348,432       1,403,828       1,427,723  
Loans held for sale   3,296       1,329       697        
Mortgage servicing rights, net   3,583       3,663       3,696       3,774  
Office properties and equipment, net   16,649       17,075       17,365       18,026  
Accrued interest receivable   5,926       5,653       6,235       6,324  
Intangible assets   800       979       1,158       1,515  
Goodwill   31,498       31,498       31,498       31,498  
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   876       915       1,572       1,845  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   26,296       26,102       25,901       25,836  
Other assets   16,416       17,144       16,683       16,219  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,779,963     $ 1,748,519     $ 1,799,137     $ 1,819,315  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits $ 1,523,654     $ 1,488,148     $ 1,520,667     $ 1,527,489  
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances         5,000       21,000       39,500  
Other borrowings   61,664       61,606       61,548       67,523  
Other liabilities   14,594       14,681       15,773       11,982  
Total liabilities   1,599,912       1,569,435       1,618,988       1,646,494  
Stockholders’ Equity:              
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 9,989,536, 9,981,996, 10,074,136, and 10,406,880 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   100       100       101       104  
Additional paid-in capital   114,477       114,564       115,455       118,916  
Retained earnings   80,439       80,840       78,438       71,831  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (14,965 )     (16,420 )     (13,845 )     (18,030 )
Total stockholders’ equity   180,051       179,084       180,149       172,821  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,779,963     $ 1,748,519     $ 1,799,137     $ 1,819,315  
                               

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025
(unaudited)		   December 31, 2024
(unaudited)		   March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 18,602     $ 19,534     $ 20,168  
Interest on investments   2,501       2,427       2,511  
Total interest and dividend income   21,103       21,961       22,679  
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits   8,597       9,273       9,209  
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds   11       65       512  
Interest on other borrowed funds   901       915       1,053  
Total interest expense   9,509       10,253       10,774  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses   11,594       11,708       11,905  
(Negative) provision for credit losses   (250 )     (450 )     (800 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   11,844       12,158       12,705  
Non-interest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   423       450       471  
Interchange income   518       550       541  
Loan servicing income   559       520       582  
Gain on sale of loans   720       218       1,020  
Loan fees and service charges   120       292       230  
Net realized gains on debt securities                
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   10       (287 )     167  
Other   243       266       253  
Total non-interest income   2,593       2,009       3,264  
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and related benefits   5,597       5,840       5,483  
Occupancy   1,287       1,217       1,367  
Data processing   1,719       1,743       1,597  
Amortization of intangible assets   179       179       179  
Mortgage servicing rights expense, net   140       107       148  
Advertising, marketing and public relations   167       218       164  
FDIC premium assessment   198       192       205  
Professional services   508       514       566  
Losses on repossessed assets, net   4       247        
Other   664       552       1,068  
Total non-interest expense   10,463       10,809       10,777  
Income before provision for income taxes   3,974       3,358       5,192  
Provision for income taxes   777       656       1,104  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,197     $ 2,702     $ 4,088  
Per share information:          
Basic earnings $ 0.32     $ 0.27     $ 0.39  
Diluted earnings $ 0.32     $ 0.27     $ 0.39  
Cash dividends paid $ 0.36     $     $ 0.32  
Book value per share at end of period $ 18.02     $ 17.94     $ 16.61  
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 14.79     $ 14.69     $ 13.43  

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024
           
GAAP pretax income $ 3,974   $ 3,358   $ 5,192
Branch closure costs (1)          
Pretax income as adjusted (2) $ 3,974   $ 3,358   $ 5,192
Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (3)   777     656     1,104
Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) $ 3,197   $ 2,702   $ 4,088
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.32   $ 0.27   $ 0.39
Branch closure costs, net of tax          
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.32   $ 0.27   $ 0.39
           
Average diluted shares outstanding   10,000,818     10,033,957     10,443,267

(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and depreciation and right of use lease asset accelerated expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(2) Pretax income as adjusted and net income as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(3) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Loan Composition

(in thousands)

  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
Total Loans:              
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:              
Commercial real estate $ 709,975     $ 709,018     $ 730,459     $ 729,236  
Agricultural real estate   71,071       73,130       76,043       78,248  
Multi-family real estate   237,872       220,805       239,191       234,758  
Construction and land development   58,461       78,489       87,875       87,898  
C&I/Agricultural operating:              
Commercial and industrial   109,620       115,657       119,619       127,386  
Agricultural operating   29,310       31,000       27,550       27,409  
Residential mortgage:              
Residential mortgage   129,070       132,341       134,944       133,503  
Purchased HELOC loans   2,560       2,956       2,932       2,915  
Consumer installment:              
Originated indirect paper   3,434       3,970       4,405       5,110  
Other consumer   4,679       5,012       5,438       5,860  
Gross loans $ 1,356,052     $ 1,372,378     $ 1,428,456     $ 1,432,323  
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process   (2,542 )     (2,547 )     (2,703 )     (2,733 )
Unamortized discount on acquired loans   (782 )     (850 )     (925 )     (1,002 )
Total loans receivable $ 1,352,728     $ 1,368,981     $ 1,424,828     $ 1,428,588  
                               

Nonperforming Assets
Loan Balances at Amortized Cost

(in thousands, except ratios)

  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
Nonperforming assets:              
Nonaccrual loans              
Commercial real estate $ 4,948     $ 4,594     $ 4,778     $ 5,350  
Agricultural real estate   5,934       6,222       6,193       382  
Construction and land development         103       106        
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)   701       597       1,956       422  
Agricultural operating   725       793       901       1,017  
Residential mortgage   782       858       1,088       1,145  
Consumer installment   1       1       20       36  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,091     $ 13,168     $ 15,042     $ 8,352  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   568       186       530       256  
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost   13,659       13,354       15,572       8,608  
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   876       915       1,572       1,662  
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 14,535     $ 14,269     $ 17,144     $ 10,270  
Loans, end of period $ 1,352,728     $ 1,368,981     $ 1,424,828     $ 1,428,588  
Total assets, end of period $ 1,779,963     $ 1,748,519     $ 1,799,137     $ 1,802,307  
Ratios:              
NPLs to total loans   1.01 %     0.98 %     1.09 %     0.60 %
NPAs to total assets   0.82 %     0.82 %     0.95 %     0.57 %

Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024		   Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
    Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Average interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 47,835   $ 524   4.44 %   $ 26,197   $ 327   4.97 %   $ 13,071   $ 191   5.88 %
Loans receivable     1,363,352     18,602   5.53 %     1,396,854     19,534   5.56 %     1,456,586     20,168   5.57 %
Investment securities     228,514     1,808   3.21 %     235,268     1,940   3.28 %     243,991     2,060   3.40 %
Other investments     12,498     169   5.48 %     12,318     160   5.17 %     13,350     260   7.83 %
Total interest earning assets   $ 1,652,199   $ 21,103   5.18 %   $ 1,670,637   $ 21,961   5.23 %   $ 1,726,998   $ 22,679   5.28 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings accounts   $ 167,001   $ 407   0.99 %   $ 162,501   $ 383   0.94 %   $ 176,838   $ 421   0.96 %
Demand deposits     382,355     2,033   2.16 %     346,411     1,891   2.17 %     353,995     2,017   2.29 %
Money market accounts     365,528     2,535   2.81 %     351,566     2,720   3.08 %     377,475     2,920   3.11 %
CD’s     343,751     3,622   4.27 %     374,087     4,279   4.55 %     360,177     3,851   4.30 %
Total deposits   $ 1,258,635   $ 8,597   2.77 %   $ 1,234,565   $ 9,273   2.99 %   $ 1,268,485   $ 9,209   2.92 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     64,635     912   5.72 %     72,431     980   5.38 %     124,701     1,565   5.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,323,270   $ 9,509   2.91 %   $ 1,306,996   $ 10,253   3.12 %   $ 1,393,186   $ 10,774   3.11 %
Net interest income       $ 11,594           $ 11,708           $ 11,905    
Interest rate spread           2.27 %           2.11 %           2.17 %
Net interest margin           2.85 %           2.79 %           2.77 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           1.25             1.28             1.24  
                                           

Wholesale Deposits
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Brokered certificate accounts $ 5,489   $ 14,123   $ 48,578   $ 54,123   $ 43,507
Brokered money market accounts   5,053     5,002     18,076     42,673     40,429
Third party originated reciprocal deposits   16,451     14,125     26,266     17,237     13,178
Total $ 26,993   $ 33,250   $ 92,920   $ 114,033   $ 97,114
                             

Key Financial Metric Ratios:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
Ratios based on net income:          
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.74 %   0.61 %   0.90 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 7.26 %   6.00 %   9.57 %
Return on average tangible common equity4(annualized) 9.28 %   7.72 %   12.26 %
Efficiency ratio 73 %   76 %   71 %
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 2.85 %   2.79 %   2.77 %
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 2.83 %   2.77 %   2.74 %
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)          
Return on average assets as adjusted2(annualized) 0.74 %   0.61 %   0.90 %
Return on average equity as adjusted3(annualized) 7.26 %   6.00 %   9.57 %
                 

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,197     $ 2,702     $ 4,088  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,197     $ 2,702     $ 4,088  
Average assets $ 1,763,191     $ 1,771,351     $ 1,834,152  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.74 %     0.61 %     0.90 %
Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   0.74 %     0.61 %     0.90 %
                       

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,197     $ 2,702     $ 4,088  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,197     $ 2,702     $ 4,088  
Average equity $ 178,470     $ 179,242     $ 171,794  
Return on average equity (annualized)   7.26 %     6.00 %     9.57 %
Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   7.26 %     6.00 %     9.57 %
                       

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
Total stockholders’ equity $ 180,051     $ 179,084     $ 172,821  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (800 )     (979 )     (1,515 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 147,753     $ 146,607     $ 139,808  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 146,083     $ 146,676     $ 138,692  
GAAP earnings after income taxes   3,197       2,702       4,088  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   144       144       141  
Tangible net income $ 3,341     $ 2,846     $ 4,229  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   9.28 %     7.72 %     12.26 %
                       

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,463     $ 10,809     $ 10,777  
Less amortization of intangibles   (179 )     (179 )     (179 )
Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $ 10,284     $ 10,630     $ 10,598  
           
Non-interest income $ 2,593     $ 2,009     $ 3,264  
Add back net losses on debt and equity securities         (287 )      
Subtract net gains on debt and equity securities   10             167  
Net interest income   11,594       11,708       11,905  
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 14,177     $ 14,004     $ 15,002  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   73 %     76 %     71 %
                       

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Total stockholders’ equity $ 180,051     $ 179,084     $ 180,149     $ 176,045     $ 172,821  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (800 )     (979 )     (1,158 )     (1,336 )     (1,515 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 147,753     $ 146,607     $ 147,493     $ 143,211     $ 139,808  
Ending common shares outstanding   9,989,536       9,981,996       10,074,136       10,297,341       10,406,880  
Book value per share $ 18.02     $ 17.94     $ 17.88     $ 17.10     $ 16.61  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.79     $ 14.69     $ 14.64     $ 13.91     $ 13.43  
                                       

Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Total stockholders’ equity $ 180,051     $ 179,084     $ 180,149     $ 176,045     $ 172,821  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )   $ (31,498 )   $ (31,498 )   $ (31,498 )     (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (800 )   $ (979 )   $ (1,158 )   $ (1,336 )     (1,515 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 147,753     $ 146,607     $ 147,493     $ 143,211     $ 139,808  
Total Assets $ 1,779,963     $ 1,748,519     $ 1,799,137     $ 1,802,307     $ 1,819,315  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (800 )     (979 )     (1,158 )     (1,336 )     (1,515 )
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,747,665     $ 1,716,042     $ 1,766,481     $ 1,769,473     $ 1,786,302  
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio   10.12 %     10.24 %     10.01 %     9.77 %     9.50 %
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.45 %     8.54 %     8.35 %     8.09 %     7.83 %
                                       

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.


