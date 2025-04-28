Duke Robotics Evaluating Drone Operators in Preparation for Commencement of Activities in Greece

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced significant progress in its efforts to identify and select certified drone operators in Greece. This initiative represents a key advancement in the Company's European expansion strategy, following the recent establishment of Duke Robotics Hellas I.K.E ("Duke Robotics Greece") and the appointment of Alexandra Papaconstantinou as Managing Director of Duke Robotics Greece.

Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics, has been conducting extensive visits throughout Greece alongside Mrs. Papaconstantinou to personally evaluate several potential drone operators. The Company is in advanced discussions with qualified candidates and expects to finalize the selection process in the very near future.

"Identifying the right drone operators is an important milestone in our Greek market entry strategy," said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. "It is central to our operational methodology, enabling us to ensure highly professional operations. Our evaluation process has been thorough, and we're encouraged by the caliber of potential drone operators we've identified in Greece."

Duke Robotics’ evaluation process is based on the drone operators’ technical capabilities, safety record, regulatory compliance and capacity to support the Company's growth objectives in Greece.

Greece has allocated over $32 billion in European Union funding to support energy-related projects1 and aims to generate 82% of its electricity from renewable sources by 20302, which we believe creates substantial potential opportunities for innovative utility maintenance solutions such as those being developed by Duke Robotics.

About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system that enables remote, real-time, and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV) designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare.

Duke Robotics Ltd. Also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp (Previously UAS Drone Corp) please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our market entry strategy to Greece and the broader European market, our plans to select certified drone operators, our expectation to finalize our selection process in the very near future, our ability to deploy our IC Drone technology to utility providers across Greece, the potential for our IC Drone technology to offer advantages in safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, our ability to establish operational capabilities in Greece, and the market opportunities created by Greece's investments in energy infrastructure modernization for innovative utility maintenance solutions such as those being developed by us. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of the IC Drone, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to secure a suitable partner, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with entering new markets, economic conditions that may affect infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in Greece or other regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



Company Contact:

Duke Robotics Corp.

Yossef Balucka, CEO

invest@dukeroboticsys.com

Capital Markets & IR:

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

DUKE@arxadvisory





1 https://www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/greece-infrastructure

2 https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/greeces-new-climate-plan-sets-more-ambitious-renewable-energy-goals-2024-10-11





