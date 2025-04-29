A Soon-to-be-Released Tale of Dreams, Jinn, and a Girl Caught in Between

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --A new book is getting ready for release. It’s called The Patron, written by Elizabeth Hassan. The story is about a girl named Layla whose life begins to change after she has a strange dream. In the dream, someone tells her, “You will marry a prince.” That one sentence stays with her and leads her on a quiet and mysterious journey.Layla is a young woman with wit and a sharp mind. As her life moves forward, fate seems to clear her path in its own strange way. A demon tries to play a trick on her, but in the end, fate plays the bigger joke. Years pass, people keep playing their own games, but Layla becomes the quiet and final winner—because Allah is on her side. With her calm strength and clever thinking, she walks through each test and shows her true power.𝐀 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲The story is not fast or full of action. Instead, it moves slowly, letting the reader feel what Layla is feeling. There are no big battles or loud magic. But there is something deeper happening. Layla begins to feel different. People around her start noticing it, too. Some become distant. Others begin to worry. She starts to wonder what is happening to her and why.𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬As the days go by, Layla becomes more curious. She starts looking for answers in books, in memories, and in quiet places. Along the way, the story touches on the idea of jinn—beings from old stories made of smokeless fire. These jinn are not loud or scary in the book. They are in the background, like a shadow or a soft whisper. They don’t take over the story, but their presence adds a layer of mystery.𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐬The book also explores how a person feels when they are stuck between two worlds—one that others can see, and one that only they can feel. Layla is not sure which world she belongs to. She feels lost at times, and that feeling grows as the story moves forward.𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫’𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭Elizabeth Hassan shared that this story means a lot to her. She wrote it over many years. For her, the book is not just about jinn or strange dreams. It’s about being misunderstood, being different, and finding meaning in small moments. She said she wanted to write something that makes readers think quietly rather than giving them all the answers.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧This book is almost ready. The editing and final steps are happening now. A cover will be revealed soon, and more details about the release will be shared in the coming weeks.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬People who like quiet stories, where things unfold slowly and gently, may enjoy this book. It doesn’t follow a straight path. It leaves space for the reader to pause and wonder. Every chapter moves like a soft step into Layla’s mind and heart.𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝Those interested in reading early copies or learning more can ask for updates through the contact details that will be shared soon. The book will be released in print and digital formats.

