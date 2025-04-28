Chengdu Will Mark 100-day Countdown to TWG 2025 Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, on the eve of International Workers' Day, the countdown to the TWG 2025 Chengdu will reach the critical 100-day mark. Chengdu, the host city, is welcoming the upcoming The World Games 2025 Chengdu (TWG 2025 Chengdu) set to take place this August with a series of vibrant events, leveraging the international major festivals to amplify economic and social benefits.

The Executive Committee and Coordination Committee of TWG 2025 Chengdu noted that the official licensed merchandise flagship store for the Games opened its first Beijing location on April 27, coinciding with the trial operation of the "Beijing Aoyuan City Street" commercial district.

Located in the core area of the Beijing Olympic Park, it carries forward the Olympic spirit, hosts major events, and serves as a key platform for international cultural and sports exchange. TWG 2025 Chengdu will leverage this platform to elevate the TWG brand, expanding its global reach from a strategic base in Beijing.

At the event, new theme products of TWG 2025 Chengdu were launched, including the "Sichuan Puzzle Badge" and the "Four-Season Fridge Magnet Gift Box Featuring Mascots". Additionally, the world's first AI-generated mascot duo for the World Games made their debut, captivating the crowd at the event.

These pioneering AI robotic mascots, the first ever created for a global multi-sport event, feature bionic sensors, intelligent recognition and adaptive learning algorithms to simulate lifelike pet behaviors. Through daily interactions, they gradually develop a unique bond with users.

While the Aoyuan City Street outlet operates as a standalone store, four other venues - the Beijing Gifts Scenic Avenue Store, Bird's Nest LM Store, Dual Olympics Themed Store, and the Olympic Museum Cultural Creative Store all adopt a "store-in-store" model. These five stores, inaugurated simultaneously, will collectively serve as key promotional platforms for TWG 2025 Chengdu and the city.

On the evening of April 29, Chengdu will host a flash mob themed on the World Games anthem at the Twin Towers, fueling the festive atmosphere where spectators can celebrate through athletic events and games-themed getaways.

Major events are natural "city ambassadors". In recent years, Chengdu has hosted major events such as the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships and Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, and initiated the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, with more than 50 high-level international and domestic sports events held annually. These events have earned Chengdu prestigious accolades from multiple international sports organizations, including "Golden Host City" and "City of Outstanding Contribution". "Through sports events, more and more people are discovering Chengdu's development potential and diverse charm," said Wang Yi, Director-General of the Chengdu Municipal Sports Bureau.

