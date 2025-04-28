Village Farms International Takes Top Honors at the 2025 Stevie® Awards

Awards Spotlight Village Farms International’s Visionary Leadership, Global Growth, and Commitment to Sustainable Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards and one Bronze Stevie® Award in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. The company earned top honors in the categories of Sustainable Business Models and Lifetime Achievement - Consumer Products Industries for Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. DeGiglio, along with a Bronze in Achievement in International Expansion.

The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale .

Gold Stevie – Lifetime Achievement (Consumer Products Industries)

Awarded to Founder, President & CEO Michael A. DeGiglio, this honor recognizes a career defined by visionary leadership, innovation in controlled environment agriculture, and transformative growth across the produce and cannabis sectors. Under his guidance, Village Farms pioneered hydroponics, established market leadership in Canada’s legal cannabis sector, and built a global platform committed to sustainability and operational excellence.

Gold Stevie – Sustainable Business Models

This award celebrates Village Farms’ commitment to environmentally responsible agriculture. Through advanced greenhouse technology, 97% land savings, 86% water reduction, and clean energy initiatives, including leading-edge partnership converting landfill gas to renewable natural gas, Village Farms sets a benchmark for sustainable farming. These efforts reduce CO₂ emissions by an estimated 475,000 metric tons annually, demonstrating the company’s ability to balance profitability with environmental stewardship.

Bronze Stevie – Achievement in International Expansion

Village Farms was recognized for rapidly scaling its global cannabis operations across Europe and Australia. The company holds top-selling strains in Germany, achieved a 111% increase in international medicinal cannabis sales year-over-year, and secured one of ten licenses to operate in the Dutch market. Backed by EU-GMP certification, its strategic partnerships and market entries reflect strong execution in one of the world’s most regulated industries.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Stevie Awards, especially in categories that reflect the very core of who we are as a Company: pioneers of our industry committed to excellence in sustainable innovation and global expansion,” said Michael A. DeGiglio. “I’m especially humbled by the judge’s remarks recognizing our long-term impact in controlled environment agriculture and the cannabis industry, and our ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic, competitive landscape. These awards are a clear reflection of not just my journey, but the dedication of our entire team, whose passion and persistence continue to make us stronger every day.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company has a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada and is capitalizing on new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to a growing list of international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Australia. The Company is expanding its international presence with additional export contracts to new countries and customers in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, as well as select strategic investments in operating assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licences to grow and distribute recreational cannabis products.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates clean energy from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated. This partnership reduces Vancouver’s greenhouse gas emissions by 475,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing more than 100,000 vehicles off the road or the energy use equivalent of powering 51,300 homes for one year.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

