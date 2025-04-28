Benevity appoints industry’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Product veteran and AI strategist Ian Goldsmith to lead AI innovation at Benevity, shaping the future of technology in CSR and social impact

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc. today announced the appointment of Ian Goldsmith as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer, the first such dedicated role in the corporate social responsibility (CSR) and social impact software industry.

With more than 30 years of experience in product and data leadership, Goldsmith will lead the strategic deployment of artificial intelligence throughout Benevity's Enterprise Impact Platform, revolutionizing its capabilities. His focus will include machine learning, AI-powered analytics, and generative AI to create transformative, scalable solutions that help companies realize greater business and societal value from their purpose initiatives.

“Ian’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the Benevity journey to reimagine what’s possible as we pioneer responsible AI innovation,” said Chris Maloof, CEO, Benevity. “This focus will further help organizations create lasting value by connecting business goals with purpose outcomes. AI is central to Benevity’s core strategy and we fundamentally believe it will be transformative for the CSR industry and social impact. We are excited to take the lead.”

Goldsmith will work closely with Benevity’s global community of more than 900 clients and other thought leaders to design AI-powered solutions to solve real-world challenges at scale.

“Benevity has such an incredible history of innovation in CSR technology and stands out as a company with a powerful mission to help businesses and people do more good in the world,” said Ian Goldsmith, Chief AI Officer, Benevity. “I’m thrilled to join the company and accelerate that impact by enabling new ways of doing good that support strong business outcomes.”

Prior to joining Benevity, Goldsmith held senior leadership roles at MeridianLink, Waycare, and Akana. Goldsmith has advanced AI strategy for global brands while staying committed to responsible AI innovation and continuous learning. His work has delivered meaningful change with thoughtful integration of AI capabilities in product, data, and user experience across industries including technology, finance, and transportation. Goldsmith holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the leading global provider of social impact software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $15 billion in donations and 79 million hours of volunteering time to support 470,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 1.3 million micro-actions and managed 845,000 grants worth $16 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com.

Media Contact:

Indrani Ray │ Press & Analyst Relations │ 1.647.574.9559 │ press@benevity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07d31d2c-1ec1-40c4-a342-0af453bb0bc7

Ian Goldsmith Benevity appoints industry’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.